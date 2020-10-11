Cassper Nyovest says he owes his success to prayer and hard work
The TL’s fave artist Cassper Nyovest opened up on Twitter this week, telling fans the secret to his success is prayer and a whole lot of hard work.
Success has been on the cards for Cassper in the last month. Despite the national lockdown and global pandemic, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker has been making waves on the SA hip-hop scene.
Soon after the release of his latest album Any Minute Now, his single Amademoni was certified gold and Good For That reached platinum status.
A curious hopeful asked Cassper how he has been on this winning streak after the star announced the news of his latest singles killing it on the charts. The eager fan also thanked the star for being an inspiration to those who aspire to be a musician of his calibre.
The star shared some insight into how an artist such as himself remains on a path of success.
“Prayer and hard work,” replied Cassper.
Cassper often has a word of advice for budding artists.
Earlier this year the star told fans that with the state of the current global and SA economies, artists can’t afford to turn down jobs.
He reminded his Twitter followers that as musicians, always do what’s best for your career and never limit your opportunities.
“As an artist make sure you diversify your fan base, portfolio, and income streams. Look for new spaces all the time and explore them,” tweeted Cassper.