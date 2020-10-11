Cassper Nyovest says he owes his success to prayer and hard work

The TL’s fave artist Cassper Nyovest opened up on Twitter this week, telling fans the secret to his success is prayer and a whole lot of hard work.

Success has been on the cards for Cassper in the last month. Despite the national lockdown and global pandemic, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker has been making waves on the SA hip-hop scene.

Soon after the release of his latest album Any Minute Now, his single Amademoni was certified gold and Good For That reached platinum status.

A curious hopeful asked Cassper how he has been on this winning streak after the star announced the news of his latest singles killing it on the charts. The eager fan also thanked the star for being an inspiration to those who aspire to be a musician of his calibre.

The star shared some insight into how an artist such as himself remains on a path of success.

“Prayer and hard work,” replied Cassper.