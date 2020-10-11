'Even if it is for death, it is so healing,' Unathi on being back in her hometown

Media personality Unathi Nkayi took to Instagram this week to reflect on being back in her hometown Makhanda for the first time this year, saying it is a bittersweet trip full of emotions.

Since the start of the national lockdown in March this year, travelling has been restricted. Sadly, those regular and annual visits to loved ones across Mzansi have often been delayed.

With the country in level 1 of the lockdown and travelling restrictions eased, many people have been catching up on lost time.

Idols SA judge Unathi is back on her home turf of Makhanda, Eastern Cape. Taking to Instagram, the RnB and Soul artist posted photos of herself in the iconic South African university town.

Though she said she had returned to attend the funeral of her aunt, the star opened up about this long overdue trip.

“I’ve come home for the first time this year. It’s also the first time I’ve left GP since lockdown. Even if it is for death it is so healing,” wrote Unathi.

The star went on to reminisce about her childhood, saying that the sights and smells of the town that raised her to be the powerhouse she is today filled her with nostalgia.

“Being surrounded by family and friends I’ve known since childhood is priceless. Smells that I’ve missed and landmarks that have stamped successes in my life,” said Unathi.