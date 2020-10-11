'Even if it is for death, it is so healing,' Unathi on being back in her hometown
Media personality Unathi Nkayi took to Instagram this week to reflect on being back in her hometown Makhanda for the first time this year, saying it is a bittersweet trip full of emotions.
Since the start of the national lockdown in March this year, travelling has been restricted. Sadly, those regular and annual visits to loved ones across Mzansi have often been delayed.
With the country in level 1 of the lockdown and travelling restrictions eased, many people have been catching up on lost time.
Idols SA judge Unathi is back on her home turf of Makhanda, Eastern Cape. Taking to Instagram, the RnB and Soul artist posted photos of herself in the iconic South African university town.
Though she said she had returned to attend the funeral of her aunt, the star opened up about this long overdue trip.
“I’ve come home for the first time this year. It’s also the first time I’ve left GP since lockdown. Even if it is for death it is so healing,” wrote Unathi.
The star went on to reminisce about her childhood, saying that the sights and smells of the town that raised her to be the powerhouse she is today filled her with nostalgia.
“Being surrounded by family and friends I’ve known since childhood is priceless. Smells that I’ve missed and landmarks that have stamped successes in my life,” said Unathi.
View this post on Instagram
HOME I’ve come home for the first time this year. It’s also the first time I’ve left GP since lockdown. Even if it is for death it is so healing. Today we laid my aunt Daki to rest. A queen who was named Grahamstown Citizen of The Year in 2001. She would be my greatest cheerleader throughout my life celebrating all my achievements. We would walk from the township, my home eTantyi, over intab’ezono, through Lokhi into town during the Grahamastown Arts’ Festival because she wanted me to experience the magic of the arts. We didn’t have transport money because she would save money for the shows. She loved us HARD....a graduate herself, born to the first black Head Mistress in Grahamstown, our gran uNcinci. Being surrounded by family and friends I’ve known since childhood is priceless. Smells that I’ve missed and landmarks that have stamped successes in my life. The skirt I’m wearing belonged to my mother. She bought it before I was born and passed it onto me after years of NAGGING her. I wore it today because my aunt whom we laid to rest owned the same one bought over 41 years ago🙏🏾❤️
The musician has experienced quite a few losses this year. Earlier on in the global pandemic, Unathi opened up about losing two of her family members to Covid-19.
She shared her family’s story with her followers as a warning about their safety during the pandemic.
“Two people I know are burying loved ones today and tomorrow. I’ve lost one of my favourite people this week.
“Every day friends of mine tell me of people they know who are infected. Names. Infections are evolving from number to names. Please be safe,” said Unathi.