LOL! Twitter trolls Sizwe Dhlomo after he claims he's influenced most SA rappers

Social media personality Sizwe Dhlomo was dragged on Twitter this week after claiming he has influenced SA rappers and the streets are a mess!

When you’re up late night with the screen glowing on your face and scrolling through the TL, there is always that one tweet that makes you laugh out loud. Like actual laughing, not just that amused reaction where you let air out of your nose.

TL pot-stirrer Sizwe's tweets often elicit that kind of reaction from fans. Just last week Twitter had a field day when Sizwe tried to shoot his shot with Rihanna in a now-deleted tweet.