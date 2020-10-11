Refilwe, Candice and Priddy Ugly pen heartfelt letters to Bontle Modiselle for her 30th birthday

Actress Bontle Modiselle celebrated her birthday surrounded by love and excitement from both family and fans, and she is living her best life at 30!

Hot mama and media personality Bontle celebrated her big 'three-oh' this week by reminding us that she is loved and that we have every reason to admire her unapologetic attitude to life.

The former Club 808 presenter took Instagram with a snap of herself crushing it at 30. The star says that she is looking forward to her 30s.