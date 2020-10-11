Refilwe, Candice and Priddy Ugly pen heartfelt letters to Bontle Modiselle for her 30th birthday
Actress Bontle Modiselle celebrated her birthday surrounded by love and excitement from both family and fans, and she is living her best life at 30!
Hot mama and media personality Bontle celebrated her big 'three-oh' this week by reminding us that she is loved and that we have every reason to admire her unapologetic attitude to life.
The former Club 808 presenter took Instagram with a snap of herself crushing it at 30. The star says that she is looking forward to her 30s.
“They call these the unapologetic 30s right?! OK I’m here!” wrote Bontle.
Her sisters Candice and Refilwe also joined in the joyous celebration. The other two Modiselle sisters penned letters of love and admiration to their third musketeer.
Baby sis Candice wished her “mother and best friend” all the best on her journey into this new decade of life
The “UNAPOLOGETIC 30s” has a new recruit!!! (Dare I say, Leader!) With a plethora of content I could choose from, from childhood pictures, selfie moments, nostalgic videos and other captured experiences, nothing quite sums up the boldness that you’re stepping into as you welcome 30. You are taking shape, owning space, embodying all that your name BONTLE lends to and that, is the greatest honour to witness. I’ve struggled throughout the day to find the “right” words and I think that’s okay. Some people are energies that you just can’t describe. That’s you. And I hope that with every single day going forward, God grants you with many more breaths and breathtaking experiences that you simply can’t put words to. Happy Birthday my friend, mother to my best friend (you’ve been demoted and we just have to make peace with that 😂), my sister, sometimes twin, confidant, clown, shoulder and all round dope human. To say I’m proud of the woman that you are today would be selling you short. I love you sis, for all that God has allowed you to be in my life. And it’s only the beginning!!!! Go get em! Leave no stone unturned and no bag unsecured. If not you then who? If not now, then when?! You’ve earned it, now own it! ✨ Happy Birthday baby!!! @bontle.modiselle♥️ #BontlesDirty30 #HoLokile #ItIsWell
“Go get ‘em! Leave no stone unturned and no bag unsecured. If not you then who? If not now, then when?! You’ve earned it, now own it!” said Candice.
Refilwe imparted some words of wisdom for her younger sister, welcoming her into a decade of learning, blooming and blossoming.
Where do I even begin when it comes to you "B" my Ladybaby Sis, @bontle.modiselle 😭. You've been everything, everything I can't even put in words because words don't do justice in articulating how much I love you🙏🏻💛. Thank you for loving me Godly, with your gentleness, respect & kindness UNCONDITIONALLY 😍. Thank you for continuing to pour life into my existence even when I sometimes feel like the cross would be too much to bare. You help keep me alive Sis... I pray God pour into your life abundantly as you accomplish this beautiful milestone of 30. You've done exceptionally well for yourself & God is still going to do far more & beyond. Be blessed my babe. I'm proud of the woman you are & still becoming. Welcome to the other side, the unapologetic side of life .... Brace yourself for the dirty 30s. 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🍾🍾🍾🗣️🗣️🗣️ ITS ON!!! Happy birthday Bontle, Jade-Lee, MaAfrika Moloi, my sweetiepier & honeymooner 🎊🎉🥰🙏🏻💛 God & our ancestors continue to celebrate you. P. S 2nd frame shows my heart. This very moment best describes the energy, an energy from when you first came home with mom & dad at birth & still as you grew.... I LOVE YOU & THANK YOU. 🕯️🤍 Lesedi Kganya
“I'm proud of the woman you are and still becoming. Welcome to the other side, the unapologetic side of life. Brace yourself for the dirty 30s,” wrote Refilwe.
Partner of nearly a decade and biggest supporter rapper Priddy Ugly wished the love of his life the best on her big day and reflected on their relationship.
He even posted a photo of a drawing he gave Bontle on her birthday 11 years ago.
Slide 1 - is a drawing I did on your birthday 11 years ago.. Slide 2 - is where we were this time last year.. 🌍❤️. Slide 3 - is where you’re at on your bday this year.. & YESIS 🥺🤤😍!!! Looking the way you’re looking, I’m not surprised that we have a kid, I’m just surprised we don’t have more 😅🤷🏾♂️... This is a manifestation of love like no other, you’ve aged so gracefully, so beautifully.. You’re finer, smarter, wiser, more experienced, more confident & just as happy & humble as you were when I met you all those years back. You’ve never let the bitterness that life dishes out sometimes wither your faith, your love & your humanity.. I’ve watched you in awe!!! Dirty 30’s huh?? Let’s go 😈😋🎈!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @bontle.modiselle - I love you Mama ❤️
“This is a manifestation of love like no other, you’ve aged so gracefully, so beautifully. You’re finer, smarter, wiser, more experienced, more confident and just as happy and humble as you were when I met you all those years back,” wrote Priddy.
Happy birthday Bontle, here’s to ageing like wine and continuing to dance your way into our hearts!