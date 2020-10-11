Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania

Rasta The Artist had the internet in stitches again after taking to Twitter to share his latest portrait, this time of US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

Just the other day, Rasta painted a portrait of the late Chadwick Boseman - that looked nothing like the actual Wakanda king. Whether it's a local star he's drawing or even President Cyril Ramaphosa, his “artistic skills” (or lack thereof, sometimes) always gets tongues wagging.