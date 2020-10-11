Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania
He wanted to wish them well ...
11 October 2020 - 16:00
Just the other day, Rasta painted a portrait of the late Chadwick Boseman - that looked nothing like the actual Wakanda king. Whether it's a local star he's drawing or even President Cyril Ramaphosa, his “artistic skills” (or lack thereof, sometimes) always gets tongues wagging.
This week, Rasta took to Twitter with a painting of The Apprentice star turned president, Donald Trump, and first lady Melania. The artist said he created the painting to wish them well on the journey to recovery as the couple tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.
“Together we can beat this virus! Get well soon Mr and Mrs Donald Trump,” wrote Rasta.
Together we can beat this virus 😥— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) October 7, 2020
Get well soon Mr and Mrs @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/EESzd8ezWR
Though many noted that Rasta’s technique has improved, tweeps were still found LOL-ing at his work.
From the subject matter, to his style of painting, or all of the above, Twitter had a lot to say about his attempt to “Make America Great Again”.
Here are some reactions from the peanut gallery:
Lol @RastaArtist you're getting famous for the wrong reasons. 😂😂😂😂— Zukko (@HerbertNcube9) October 7, 2020
Mara Rasta the first lady looks old ngakuwe... Are u in the future already pic.twitter.com/jn7qPVP97B— Miss_Kay😘💫 (@KhulisileM) October 7, 2020