Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania

He wanted to wish them well ...

11 October 2020 - 16:00
Rasta is at it again with his painting of US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania.
Image: Twitter/Rasta The Artist
Rasta The Artist had the internet in stitches again after taking to Twitter to share his latest portrait, this time of US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania.
 
Just the other day, Rasta painted a portrait of the late Chadwick Boseman - that looked nothing like the actual Wakanda king. Whether it's a local star he's drawing or even  President Cyril Ramaphosa, his “artistic skills” (or lack thereof, sometimes) always gets tongues wagging.
 
This week, Rasta took to Twitter with a painting of The Apprentice star turned president, Donald Trump, and first lady Melania. The artist said he created the painting to wish them well on the journey to recovery as the couple tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.
 

“Together we can beat this virus! Get well soon Mr and Mrs Donald Trump,” wrote Rasta.

Though many noted that Rasta’s technique has improved, tweeps were still found LOL-ing at his work.

From the subject matter, to his style of painting, or all of the above, Twitter had a lot to say about his attempt to “Make America Great Again”.

Here are some reactions from the peanut gallery:

Keep on keeping on Rasta! Maybe one day they will stop laughing, but clearly it's not today.

