'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets
Fans of media personality and rapper Boity were reminded of the saying that goes, “Always check on the strong ones”, after she tweeted a series of concerning tweets.
Tweeps have shared concern over the TV presenter turned rapper's wellbeing. This comes after the rapper shared a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday morning, lifting the lid on her mood and state of mind.
Boity began to worry her fans and social media users when she first posed a question on saying, “Who takes care of the one that’s taking care of everyone?”
Who takes care of the one that’s taking care of everyone? 😞😢— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 9, 2020
She then followed it up with a tweet saying how tired she was, before wishing her fans good night.
While it's not clear the reasons why the rapper was feeling this way, she soon found herself trending at number one.
As her fans flooded her TL with responses to her questions, many others have asked her friends to check in with Boity and find out how she's doing.
Having seen a lot of celebrities succumb to mentally related illnesses, Boity's fans feared that she may be going through something she has elected not to share.
They sent her love and light.
Unfortunately no one n funny everyone thinks you r doing fine, the truth is we r not we r drowning.— Buyi 🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@BuyiMathebula) October 9, 2020
No one we just bend over for everyone untilwe break🥺— Nontsikelelo (@Nontsikelelo_le) October 9, 2020
You know sometimes it’s really really ok to say, you can’t anymore, you are tired, you are not ok. This is so that those around you can also reach out maybe not financially but emotional support. May God see you through💛🕯— Mbali Mahlangu (@EntleMahlangu) October 9, 2020
No one and usually no one notices until its too late...so the one thing has to take care of itself for the sake of others that's an act of selflessness I guess— Live Forever (@svidge_thelelo) October 9, 2020
You'll figure it out in the morning during the day how to adjust, adapt & breakthrough— The Prophet of Love 😍 (@Tsutsu68749526) October 9, 2020
Just a couple of days ago, Boity got candid about how her ancestral journey had affected her life, which included exposing her fake friends.
Taking to Twitter, the rapper revealed how taken aback she was at how ancestors had a tendency of revealing some of her friends' ulterior motives.
“The Dlozis will always disappoint you about the friends you thought were 'the ones'," Boity wrote. She also expressed how her ancestors don't play when it came to exposing who her true friends were.