'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets

Fans of media personality and rapper Boity were reminded of the saying that goes, “Always check on the strong ones”, after she tweeted a series of concerning tweets.

Tweeps have shared concern over the TV presenter turned rapper's wellbeing. This comes after the rapper shared a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday morning, lifting the lid on her mood and state of mind.

Boity began to worry her fans and social media users when she first posed a question on saying, “Who takes care of the one that’s taking care of everyone?”