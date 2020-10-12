TshisaLIVE

'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets

12 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Social media users are concerned about Boity's state of mind.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Fans of media personality and rapper Boity were reminded of the saying that goes, “Always check on the strong ones”, after she tweeted a series of concerning tweets.

Tweeps have shared concern over the TV presenter turned rapper's wellbeing. This comes after the rapper shared a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday morning, lifting the lid on her mood and state of mind.

Boity began to worry her fans and social media users when she first posed a question on saying, “Who takes care of the one that’s taking care of everyone?”

She then followed it up with a tweet saying how tired she was, before wishing her fans good night.

While it's not clear the reasons why the rapper was feeling this way, she soon found herself trending at number one.

As her fans flooded her TL with responses to her questions, many others have asked her friends to check in with Boity and find out how she's doing.

Having seen a lot of celebrities succumb to mentally related illnesses, Boity's fans feared that she may be going through something she has elected not to share.

They sent her love and light.

Just a couple of days ago, Boity got candid about how her ancestral journey had affected her life, which included exposing her fake friends.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper revealed how taken aback she was at how ancestors had a tendency of revealing some of her friends' ulterior motives.

The Dlozis will always disappoint you about the friends you thought were 'the ones'," Boity wrote. She also expressed how her ancestors don't play when it came to exposing who her true friends were.

