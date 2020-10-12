TshisaLIVE

'Get off my nuts': Nasty C claps back at tweep amid #EndSars outrage

12 October 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Nasty C is not someone to mess around with lately.
Image: via Nasty C Instagram

Rapper Nasty C is outchea serving clap backs at anybody who's trying to come at him.

The rapper, who's clearly no longer that young, fresh out of high school boy, recently put a tweep in his place after he said Nasty C was not putting "South African lives first". 

It first started when Nasty C took to Twitter and tweeted about his concerns for the people of Nigeria with its recent police brutality.  

According to TimesLIVE, there have been days of nationwide protests across Nigeria after a video circulated last week allegedly showing members of the unit - known as SARS - shooting dead a man in Delta state.

The protests have since prompted a globally-trending social media campaign to disband the unit.

While Nasty C's intentions were to bring awareness to what's taking place in Nigeria using his platform, a tweep took a jab at him, claiming the rapper tends to be "silent" when South African lives are at stake.  

This, however, did not sit well with Nasty C, who quickly sorted out the tweep, asking whether he was sure that he doesn't speak out about South African related issues, and shortly hit back, asking the tweep to "get off his nuts". 

This is not the first time the Hell Naw rapper had to clap back at a hater. 

In September, Nasty C hit back at criticism about his girlfriend Sammie, claiming she was his "backbone". 

The rapper shut down a fame-hungry troll after he trash-talked Sammie and her character.

The vlogger started off by labelling Sammie a “gold digger” and a “natural born failure” adding that she had "achieved absolutely nothing in life" and asked what she had to offer.

While the video went viral and made it on the Twitter trends list, Nasty C hit back, posting a picture of himself with Sammie, alongside the caption: “Of course she’s nasty. I taught her that stupid. This woman (is) my backbone.”

