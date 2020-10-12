TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Here's why #YPTMM left Somizi's blood boiling!

Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola 99' and 'You Promised To Marry Me' on Moja Love.
Media personality and religious You Promised To Marry Me fan, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, took to Twitter to express his disappointment in Soso, this week's potential groom on the controversial show.

Even though the show has introduced fans to all kinds of people, this week's level of rudeness and pure disrespect for women displayed by Soso, left fans shook.

Somizi was particularly appalled by how Soso insisted on verbally abusing the bride-wanna-be Thandeka in the presence of her family, his family and the whole country. Not only did he humiliate her but he called her names and insulted her in the presence of Jub Jub and his crew.

I'm not sure what's making my blood boil watching #youpromisedtomarryme between Soso's verbal abuse towards women ... or his lady friend adding on the abuse towards a fellow woman, or just everything,” he said.

Somizi wasn't the only one. Fans of the show were hurt for Thandeka, when Soso called her “stupid” and claimed she left her first husband because he said so.

Jub Jub is the host of the controversial reality show that sees women ask the show to intervene in their relationships so that their boyfriends or fiancés will fulfil the promises they made to marry them. Jub Jub and his crew show up dressed to the nines and armed with everything a bride needs to have her dream wedding. Then they set off to go find the man who promised to marry her, with the hope that he'll agree to an instant wedding.

This hardly ever works out, as the grooms usually pull the skeletons out the closet and the women in puffy white dresses go home single, humiliated and sad.

In Thandeka's case, Soso had nothing but insults to give to the poor woman.

Here are some of the reactions below:

TshisaLIVE
