IN MEMES | Here's why #YPTMM left Somizi's blood boiling!

Media personality and religious You Promised To Marry Me fan, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, took to Twitter to express his disappointment in Soso, this week's potential groom on the controversial show.

Even though the show has introduced fans to all kinds of people, this week's level of rudeness and pure disrespect for women displayed by Soso, left fans shook.

Somizi was particularly appalled by how Soso insisted on verbally abusing the bride-wanna-be Thandeka in the presence of her family, his family and the whole country. Not only did he humiliate her but he called her names and insulted her in the presence of Jub Jub and his crew.

“I'm not sure what's making my blood boil watching #youpromisedtomarryme between Soso's verbal abuse towards women ... or his lady friend adding on the abuse towards a fellow woman, or just everything,” he said.