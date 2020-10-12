Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him

The Queen actor Loyiso MacDonald has given fans a front-row seat into the private and most personal parts of his life, including his divorce and why he's an atheist.

Loyiso hardly ever shares details about his personal life, which is why his fans were delighted to get to know him better in a recent interview.

Talking to MacG of Podcast and Chill on YouTube, the actor held nothing back about his life before the fame, including the fact that he was abused when he was little and that he is a divorcee.

At 24, Loyiso married a musician named Luphiwo (formerly Mathunzi), whom he said was 22 at the time. He opened up about how they broke up in 2016 when they were both still trying to figure things out.

“I was just figuring things out about myself and I think she was too ... The two of us were really becoming adults together when I think about it. Who we ended up becoming, were two people — not who hated each other by the way — who were very different with very different priorities in life and I think that won in the end,” he said.

Loyiso gave a vague answer about whether there was cheating involved when they parted but he admitted that he became a heavy drinker during that time.

Watch the full video below:

P.S. Jump to the 40:01 minute to hear about how he met his ex-wife and how it all ended.