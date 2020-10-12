Simz Ngema's bae, model Tino Chinyani, shares 'TMI' of what went down in the DMs

Actress Simz Ngema's bae and model Tino Chinyani caused a stir over the weekend for sharing way too much information while participating in the Twitter “how-it-started versus how-is-it-going" viral challenge.

The Zimbabwean model took the opportunity to share screenshots from the DMs on how his relationship with the mother of his child came about, and landed his name on the trends list.

While it was all for fun and participating in the challenge, some tweeps were not impressed with the overshare and how he approached his baby mama.

In a four-frame post, Tino got tongues wagging, particularly for the text: “Trust it would be sensational. I would make you shake.”