Simz Ngema's bae, model Tino Chinyani, shares 'TMI' of what went down in the DMs

12 October 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema with their adorable baby Tiyani.
Image: Simphiwe Ngema/ Instagram

Actress Simz Ngema's bae and model Tino Chinyani caused a stir over the weekend for sharing way too much information while participating in the Twitter “how-it-started versus how-is-it-going" viral challenge. 

The Zimbabwean model took the opportunity to share screenshots from the DMs on how his relationship with the mother of his child came about, and landed his name on the trends list.

While it was all for fun and participating in the challenge, some tweeps were not impressed with the overshare and how he approached his baby mama.

In a four-frame post, Tino got tongues wagging, particularly for the text: “Trust it would be sensational. I would make you shake.”

Tino's post made some tweeps feel his approach seemed too "thirsty" as they were shocked his approach worked on Simz. 

Although many people were talking bad about how he approached his baby mama, Tino seemed unfazed by the comments and let it be known that the only thing he cares about was his "family being straight". 

He closed the topic with a snap on a boat, telling everyone who was trolling him to enjoy their day. 

Here's some of the reactions to Tino's "hectic" DMs:

