Simz Ngema's bae, model Tino Chinyani, shares 'TMI' of what went down in the DMs
Actress Simz Ngema's bae and model Tino Chinyani caused a stir over the weekend for sharing way too much information while participating in the Twitter “how-it-started versus how-is-it-going" viral challenge.
The Zimbabwean model took the opportunity to share screenshots from the DMs on how his relationship with the mother of his child came about, and landed his name on the trends list.
While it was all for fun and participating in the challenge, some tweeps were not impressed with the overshare and how he approached his baby mama.
In a four-frame post, Tino got tongues wagging, particularly for the text: “Trust it would be sensational. I would make you shake.”
How it started. How it’s going. 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/eg91nDI2FY— Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) October 10, 2020
Tino's post made some tweeps feel his approach seemed too "thirsty" as they were shocked his approach worked on Simz.
Although many people were talking bad about how he approached his baby mama, Tino seemed unfazed by the comments and let it be known that the only thing he cares about was his "family being straight".
As long as the family straight, I’m nice. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/GLj9ayI6oe— Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) October 10, 2020
He closed the topic with a snap on a boat, telling everyone who was trolling him to enjoy their day.
Enough twitter for the day.— Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) October 10, 2020
Enjoy commenting on my life whilst I actually live it. 🥂
& don’t forget to go get your @AfrikaTiyani merch. 🔌🤓 pic.twitter.com/JIkDu1275y
Here's some of the reactions to Tino's "hectic" DMs:
Hayi kodwa we didn’t to know this part mntase . https://t.co/W0BhRoJMJ8— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) October 10, 2020
Some things should just remain private Chief ✌ Now your wife is being judged mate she doesn't deserve this 👣 pic.twitter.com/gJIUu1f5TQ— MackeyWaseSilobela🇿🇼 💯 (@Mackey_Silobela) October 10, 2020
Lol,its supposed to be one screenshot, this is too much info bro pic.twitter.com/PkLADYap0D— Gabrielle K.👑 (@Gabbie_Kamo12) October 10, 2020
I don't know you but u sound tjatjarag Tino pic.twitter.com/gMkdHRw2MW— ⚽A Guy From Next Door ⚽ (@sjmofokeng12) October 10, 2020