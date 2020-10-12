WATCH | Tito Mboweni shuts down the net with freedom song, and there’s already an amapiano remix
Can someone get finance minister Tito Mboweni a spot on Idols SA after he serenaded the TLs this weekend?
It seems Mboweni not only rates himself in the kitchen, but also fancies himself a pretty decent singer after a video of him belting out an Irish freedom song went viral.
In the video, Mboweni sings Kevin Berry, a song about the hanging of an Irish Republican Army member in 1920.
“The song says: Kevin Berry gave his young life for the cause of liberty. He was a freedom fighter and he was hanged in Ireland, 18 years old, just like Solomon Mahlangu. He asked them to shoot him like a soldier but they chose to hang him!” the minister has explained.
Earlier this month he urged young South Africans to listen to the song.
Mboweni's singing skills shut down the internet as fans flooded his mentions with memes and jokes about the video.
One user even remixed the song to an amapiano beat. Mboweni shared it with his 928,000 followers, which probably means he is a fan.
I was tempted to do the remake Minister, it sounds much better with headphones on 👇🙂 pic.twitter.com/IHFcfnC8ti— Anesto (@AneleKwani) October 10, 2020
Baba Tito u look bored in dat house awufuni size sizokuvala. Dnt worry we wil bring our own food pic.twitter.com/GlGfTFIfdY— Cedric The Giver (@Cedricmabaso11) October 10, 2020
Y’all politicians do things after you drink, It started with Herman Mashaba playing piano... now it’s you 🤦♂️🙄 pic.twitter.com/IkF55IgsDP— ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) October 10, 2020
Chief.. there is a big difference between Music and Noise... pic.twitter.com/B0MI6G96np— David Mogashoa (@DavidMVM) October 10, 2020
Mmmmm! You sing like you talking pic.twitter.com/RpL2VdYuKA— Son of the soil (@malusi30448094) October 10, 2020
Are we really going to ingore the possibility that this might be a result of that empty bottle of wine?? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yeMMdIj3fY— #RememberZimbabwe (@TheRealJerr0) October 11, 2020
We drink different battles minister. pic.twitter.com/vSoMpZWxTv— Buyambo (@Buyambo7) October 10, 2020
Wine le patshi di reng mo bra tito 😂😂😂😂😂🤷♂️🎯 pic.twitter.com/HMZliTFHrm— @Skhu®️ (@SkhumbuzoMiya2) October 10, 2020