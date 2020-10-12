TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tito Mboweni shuts down the net with freedom song, and there’s already an amapiano remix

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
12 October 2020 - 09:32
Finance minister Tito Mboweni may be up for a Grammy with those singing skills.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni may be up for a Grammy with those singing skills.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Can someone get finance minister Tito Mboweni a spot on Idols SA after he serenaded the TLs this weekend?

It seems Mboweni not only rates himself in the kitchen, but also fancies himself a pretty decent singer after a video of him belting out an Irish freedom song went viral.

In the video, Mboweni sings Kevin Berry, a song about the hanging of an Irish Republican Army member in 1920.

“The song says: Kevin Berry gave his young life for the cause of liberty. He was a freedom fighter and he was hanged in Ireland, 18 years old, just like Solomon Mahlangu. He asked them to shoot him like a soldier but they chose to hang him!” the minister has explained.

Earlier this month he urged young South Africans to listen to the song.

Mboweni's singing skills shut down the internet as fans flooded his mentions with memes and jokes about the video.

One user even remixed the song to an amapiano beat. Mboweni shared it with his 928,000 followers, which probably means he is a fan.

Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?

The “nation's chef” has heated up social media with his recipes, which include six-egg omelettes, Masoja and loads of garlic.
News
2 days ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack'

Mzansi's "national chef", finance minister Tito Mboweni, was at it again in the kitchen on Tuesday, but not everyone was impressed.
News
1 week ago

'We love dancing but now let's see economic recovery plan': Mmusi Maimane to Ramaphosa & Mboweni

Maimane asked Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni for the economic recovery plan “challenge”
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Somizi meets Master KG for the first time TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu slammed for implying she pees in the sink at public toilets TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  5. Champopo, yachts & Mother City views: Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's luxury trip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
X