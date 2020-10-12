WATCH | Tito Mboweni shuts down the net with freedom song, and there’s already an amapiano remix

Can someone get finance minister Tito Mboweni a spot on Idols SA after he serenaded the TLs this weekend?

It seems Mboweni not only rates himself in the kitchen, but also fancies himself a pretty decent singer after a video of him belting out an Irish freedom song went viral.

In the video, Mboweni sings Kevin Berry, a song about the hanging of an Irish Republican Army member in 1920.