Another milestone! Master KG gets 100m streams on Spotify

Someone on the social media streets said 2020 may very well be Master KG's year and they may have been on to something as the musician keeps bagging amazing milestones!

His latest achievement has seen the Jerusalema hitmaker get a whopping 100m streams on Spotify!

The original Jerusalema and the remix, which features Nigeria's Burna Boy in addition to the soulful Nomcebo Zikode, has ensured that Master KG surpasses a cumulative 100m streams on the popular music streaming platform.

All Master KG could do was show gratitude with emojis on his TL. The man has become synonymous with and keeps living up to the description “a man of a few words”.