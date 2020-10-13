Another milestone! Master KG gets 100m streams on Spotify
Someone on the social media streets said 2020 may very well be Master KG's year and they may have been on to something as the musician keeps bagging amazing milestones!
His latest achievement has seen the Jerusalema hitmaker get a whopping 100m streams on Spotify!
The original Jerusalema and the remix, which features Nigeria's Burna Boy in addition to the soulful Nomcebo Zikode, has ensured that Master KG surpasses a cumulative 100m streams on the popular music streaming platform.
All Master KG could do was show gratitude with emojis on his TL. The man has become synonymous with and keeps living up to the description “a man of a few words”.
100 million streams on spotify 🙏🙏 https://t.co/o7UPAXS0V7— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) October 12, 2020
Meanwhile, the good sir's global takeover has not decreased its momentum at all!
Jerusalema is continuing to reach new ears all over the world every day and the song is topping international charts as a result. Uh mean, the song is holding firm at number one on the Official Afrobeats Chart, which is just one of the many charts the song is dominating.
Taking to Twitter to show his gratitude, Master KG said thank you to err'body playing his song worldwide.
“I have been number one on the radio for a countless number of weeks with Jerusalema. Big thanks to all the radio stations supporting ... Across the globe,” Master KG said.
Well done man, this is amazing!