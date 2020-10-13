TshisaLIVE

Another milestone! Master KG gets 100m streams on Spotify

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 October 2020 - 12:00
Musician Master KG keeps slaying 2020.
Musician Master KG keeps slaying 2020.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

Someone on the social media streets said 2020 may very well be Master KG's year and they may have been on to something as the musician keeps bagging amazing milestones!

His latest achievement has seen the Jerusalema hitmaker get a whopping 100m streams on Spotify!

The original Jerusalema and the remix, which features Nigeria's Burna Boy in addition to the soulful Nomcebo Zikode, has ensured that Master KG surpasses a cumulative 100m streams on the popular music streaming platform.

All Master KG could do was show gratitude with emojis on his TL. The man has become synonymous with and keeps living up to the description “a man of a few words”.

Meanwhile, the good sir's global takeover has not decreased its momentum at all! 

Jerusalema is continuing to reach new ears all over the world every day and the song is topping international charts as a result. Uh mean, the song is holding firm at number one on the Official Afrobeats Chart, which is just one of the many charts the song is dominating.

Taking to Twitter to show his gratitude, Master KG said thank you to err'body playing his song worldwide.

“I have been number one on the radio for a countless number of weeks with Jerusalema. Big thanks to all the radio stations supporting ... Across the globe,” Master KG said.

Well done man, this is amazing!

MORE

How it started vs how it's going: Master KG's 174 million views 'Jerusalema' flex

From 13,000 views to 174 million - Master KG celebrates success of global hit song, 'Jerusalema'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Somizi meets Master KG for the first time

Somizi and Master KG were finally in one room!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

From global dance challenge to MTV awards nominee: 5 times ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker Master KG won 2020

Here is a timeline leading up to Master KG securing a prestigious MTV Europe Music Award nomination.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  3. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | It's a baby boy for Minnie Dlamini Jones and hubby Quinton TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X