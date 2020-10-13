Inside Zakes Bantwini's meeting with Tito Mboweni

Musician Zakes Bantwini has kept his promise and let South Africans in on how the meeting between himself and finance minister Tito Mboweni went.

The two met at the weekend at the Mountain Cafe in Limpopo, after Zakes requested to discuss issues such as youth unemployment, debt and the impact of Covid-19.

“Today we had a discussion with the minister about crowdfunding for young entrepreneurs and education.

“He's committed to supporting youth enterprises, within government policy and of course asked us to visit Magoebaskloof again,” Zakes captioned a picture of the round table discussion with the minister and his team.

He said the minister had committed to listen more to the youth and said his team would follow up with Mboweni in a few months' time.