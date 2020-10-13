Pearl Modiadie shares first snap after giving birth
'Three weeks post-partum and I’m starting to feel like myself again'
Media personality Pearl Modiadie has been beaming with joy since giving birth to her little one.
The TV presenter, who kept her pregnancy on the down low, is now letting the world know how her child has brought her unconditional love and joy.
Pearl took to Instagram and shared her first picture since giving birth three weeks ago.
Like the stylish mother she is, Pearl shared a picture of herself posing with a stroller at her estate.
She captioned the snap: “Three weeks post-partum and I’m starting to feel like myself again.”
In September, Pearl welcomed her baby and said the infant's arrival was everything she had prayed for.
She confirmed the news of her baby's birth in a tweet, saying: “I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal, a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love, the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly,” she wrote.
Pearl has also being doing the most on the socials. Just days ago, the Metro FM DJ shared never-before-seen pictures of her baby bump.