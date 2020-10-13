Pearl Modiadie shares first snap after giving birth

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has been beaming with joy since giving birth to her little one.

The TV presenter, who kept her pregnancy on the down low, is now letting the world know how her child has brought her unconditional love and joy.

Pearl took to Instagram and shared her first picture since giving birth three weeks ago.

Like the stylish mother she is, Pearl shared a picture of herself posing with a stroller at her estate.

She captioned the snap: “Three weeks post-partum and I’m starting to feel like myself again.”