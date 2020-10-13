SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration

Mzansi socialite Zodwa Wabantu recently kicked off her month-long celebrations to her 35th birthday in style at Sunnyside Lifestyle Lounge, Tshwane.

Zodwa, who is no stranger to being OTT, kickstarted the month-long festivities on Saturday when she hosted a glamorous dinner party for her closest family and friends.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zodwa revealed the décor and details.

Boasting a gold and white theme with green accents in the floral arrangements, uGurl's birthday table was complete with gold cutlery and black serviettes.