TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration

13 October 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu is kicking off celebrations leading to her birthday on October 30.
Zodwa Wabantu is kicking off celebrations leading to her birthday on October 30.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Mzansi socialite Zodwa Wabantu recently kicked off her month-long celebrations to her 35th birthday in style at Sunnyside Lifestyle Lounge, Tshwane.

Zodwa, who is no stranger to being OTT, kickstarted the month-long festivities on Saturday when she hosted a glamorous dinner party for her closest family and friends.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zodwa revealed the décor and details.  

Boasting a gold and white theme with green accents in the floral arrangements, uGurl's birthday table was complete with gold cutlery and black serviettes.

With a lit guest list including Babes Wodumo, Dladla Mshunqisi and NaakMusiq, Zodwa hinted that her man was in attendance on her special night, revealing in a caption how he prefers to open things for her when he's around.

View this post on Instagram

Lasha ikhekhe😂😂😂

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Zodwa Wabantu slammed for implying she pees in the sink at public toilets

“Let me pee, no time for queues,” Zodwa captioned a snap of herself posed in a black lace ensemble and squatting on top of a sink.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu on marriage: I want to get married for me, not for a man

When will Zodwa get married? When she wants to.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu: I don't cover up

Just in case you needed a reminder, Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram to let haters know what she's made of.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu slams haters who criticised her son for wearing a gold tooth to school

"This is my son, go look after your kids".
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  3. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | It's a baby boy for Minnie Dlamini Jones and hubby Quinton TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X