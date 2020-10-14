#BathongShane: Graphic 'manhood' snap left Twitter shook!
Following in The Game's footsteps, rapper Shane Eagle took to the TL on Wednesday to post a blatant “thirst trap” in the form of a picture of his manhood which left tweeps shook!
Tweeps were shocked that the usually “quiet” rapper was putting his “kinky” side on display.
Shane posted the snap with the vague caption "#Xenergy” accompanied by emojis of an eagle, a snake and red lips.
No-one knows for sure what prompted Shane to post the snap, which is still chilling comfortably on his TL as the rapper trends at number one on the SA Twitter trends list. Tweeps have speculated on the reasons, with some labelling it an “attention-seeking” thirst trap and others saying it smells like a publicity stunt for a new song or album.
No matter the reasons, Shane successfully took over the TL.
Here are some of the reactions, mostly saying “Bathong Shane!”:
Shane Eagle 😐 I'm not complaining though 😝my maagtaag!! pic.twitter.com/2omPSOW1ws— Moipone Mokoena (@Mpn_mokoena) October 14, 2020
Seeing why Shane Eagle is being draggedt on the TL pic.twitter.com/n7fCPNSUys— Nay All Day♍ (@AnnDee_Truth) October 14, 2020
Name the rapper that got emotional after seeing Shane Eagle's package— Mr TYPO🏆 (@Dude_Wth_A_BLOG) October 14, 2020
50marks✔ pic.twitter.com/SpqScEGesg
Leave Shane Eagle alone, no one cries foul when y'all tweet your half naked picture showing ass. Let him be. pic.twitter.com/GEimwE9MqH— Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) October 14, 2020
After this. Shane Eagle will relise music. PR stunt nyana lezi zenu pic.twitter.com/rWnFQBECWT— MoneyZAR (@MoneyZAR_) October 14, 2020
Majita Shane Eagle made some of y’all angry under that tweet. I smell #ShaneEagleChallenge ....🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/7gHaZjy8HS— ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) October 14, 2020
I believe shane eagle was hacked😂.... but anyway how is emtee feeling pic.twitter.com/ZxcC6p5LxW— HOod dwelleR (@blackboyaccent) October 14, 2020
PS: We can't embed that, uhm, nearly pornographic snap in here but if you missed it, follow the link.
Meanwhile, if anyone sees Shane in these streets, maybe tell him “Akho need sana yhu”!