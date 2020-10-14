BathongShane: Graphic 'manhood' snap left Twitter shook!

Following in The Game's footsteps, rapper Shane Eagle took to the TL on Wednesday to post a blatant “thirst trap” in the form of a picture of his manhood which left tweeps shook!

Tweeps were shocked that the usually “quiet” rapper was putting his “kinky” side on display.

Shane posted the snap with the vague caption "#Xenergy” accompanied by emojis of an eagle, a snake and red lips.

No-one knows for sure what prompted Shane to post the snap, which is still chilling comfortably on his TL as the rapper trends at number one on the SA Twitter trends list. Tweeps have speculated on the reasons, with some labelling it an “attention-seeking” thirst trap and others saying it smells like a publicity stunt for a new song or album.

No matter the reasons, Shane successfully took over the TL.

Here are some of the reactions, mostly saying “Bathong Shane!”: