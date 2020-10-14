TshisaLIVE

#BathongShane: Graphic 'manhood' snap left Twitter shook!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 October 2020 - 13:00
Shane Eagle 'thirst-trapped' the whole TL on Wednesday.
Shane Eagle 'thirst-trapped' the whole TL on Wednesday.
Image: Vias Shane Eagle's Instagram

Following in The Game's footsteps, rapper Shane Eagle took to the TL on Wednesday to post a blatant “thirst trap” in the form of a picture of his manhood which left tweeps shook!

Tweeps were shocked that the usually “quiet” rapper was putting his “kinky” side on display.

Shane posted the snap with the vague caption "#Xenergy” accompanied by emojis of an eagle, a snake and red lips.

No-one knows for sure what prompted Shane to post the snap, which is still chilling comfortably on his TL as the rapper trends at number one on the SA Twitter trends list. Tweeps have speculated on the reasons, with some labelling it an “attention-seeking” thirst trap and others saying it smells like a publicity stunt for a new song or album.

No matter the reasons, Shane successfully took over the TL.

Here are some of the reactions, mostly saying “Bathong Shane!”:

PS: We can't embed that, uhm, nearly pornographic snap in here but if you missed it, follow the link.

Meanwhile, if anyone sees Shane in these streets, maybe tell him “Akho need sana yhu”!

AKA and Shane Eagle ready to squash the beef

Who knew that all it would take was a request for takkies
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Nadia Nakai slams piracy: Go listen to my damn album, man!

Nadia Nakai garnered 21,000 monthly listeners on the streaming platform
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

WATCH | Mega moves! Shane Eagle gets a billboard in America

'Dark Moon Flower' premieres in New York and puts Shane Eagle on in a BIG way!
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Fans go crazy over Shane Eagle’s latest track from 'Dark Moon Flower' mixtape

This is why Shane Eagle is a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | It's a baby boy for Minnie Dlamini Jones and hubby Quinton TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
X