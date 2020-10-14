Blue Mbombo sets record straight on Tino Cinyani dating claims after steamy viral photos

Social media influencer and model Blue Mbombo is gatvol of speculation that she's jealous of Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema's relationship and has slammed dating rumours.

This after, a steaming hot picture from a photoshoot of her and Tino has been doing the rounds on the socials.

Although the pair shared their steaming hot photoshoot pictures back in June, Blue slowly grew frustrated by the number of people claiming she was a jealous ex.

After being mum about having dated Tino, Blue decided to put the rumours to rest when a social media user posted a meme that made her look like a jealous lover.

Taking to Twitter, Blue claimed the assumptions were wild as the photo shoot was nothing but innocent.

“Y'all stop this bulls**t honestly, it's annoying. Tino and I had a photoshoot together! A photoshoot!”

While people dragged Tino for having posted the steaming photos with an “inappropriate” caption fans are still not convinced the the pair never dated.