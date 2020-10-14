Blue Mbombo sets record straight on Tino Cinyani dating claims after steamy viral photos
"We did a photo shoot together."
Social media influencer and model Blue Mbombo is gatvol of speculation that she's jealous of Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema's relationship and has slammed dating rumours.
This after, a steaming hot picture from a photoshoot of her and Tino has been doing the rounds on the socials.
Although the pair shared their steaming hot photoshoot pictures back in June, Blue slowly grew frustrated by the number of people claiming she was a jealous ex.
After being mum about having dated Tino, Blue decided to put the rumours to rest when a social media user posted a meme that made her look like a jealous lover.
Taking to Twitter, Blue claimed the assumptions were wild as the photo shoot was nothing but innocent.
“Y'all stop this bulls**t honestly, it's annoying. Tino and I had a photoshoot together! A photoshoot!”
While people dragged Tino for having posted the steaming photos with an “inappropriate” caption fans are still not convinced the the pair never dated.
Tino seems to not be catching a break on the TL. Over the weekend he caused a stir for sharing way too much information while participating in the Twitter “how-it-started versus how-is-it-going” viral challenge.
The Zimbabwean model took the opportunity to share screenshots from the DMs on how his relationship with the mother of his child came about and landed his name on the trends list.
While it was all for fun and participating in the challenge, some tweeps were not impressed with the overshare and how he approached his baby mama.
In a four-frame post, Tino got tongues wagging, particularly for the text: “Trust it would be sensational. I would make you shake.”
Tino's post made some tweeps feel his approach seemed too “thirsty” as they were shocked his approach worked on Simz.
Although many people were talking bad about how he approached his baby mama, Tino seemed unfazed by the comments and let it be known that the only thing he cares about was his “family being straight”.