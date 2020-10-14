TshisaLIVE

Former 'The Queen' actor Kabelo Moalusi joins the cast of 'Gomora'

14 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Kabelo Moalusi made his debut on 'Gomora' this week as detective Kotsi Mahasela.
Kabelo Moalusi made his debut on 'Gomora' this week as detective Kotsi Mahasela.
Image: Kabelo Moalusi/ Instagram

Mzansi's hottest soapie, Gomora, is set to blaze up TV screens as former The Queen actor Kabelo Moalusi joins the cast.

Kabelo made his big debut on Tuesday night, taking up the role of detective Kotsi Mahasela who visits the notorious Mam'Sonto and daughter Thathi in their home after they became the talk of Alexandra.

He is better known for his infamous role of Roy on The Queen where he was involved in an entanglement with his main chick Cleo and side chick Mamiki.

Here's a snippet of detective Kotsi in action:

Kabelo was a big hit on Generations: The Legacy as Siya Radebe. He has also acted in e.tv drama series Z'bondiwe, the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya and the e.tv soapie Backstage, among others.

Kabelo's debut had fans talking about his new role, with many hoping he gets to nab the infamous gang.

