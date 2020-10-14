Former 'The Queen' actor Kabelo Moalusi joins the cast of 'Gomora'
Mzansi's hottest soapie, Gomora, is set to blaze up TV screens as former The Queen actor Kabelo Moalusi joins the cast.
Kabelo made his big debut on Tuesday night, taking up the role of detective Kotsi Mahasela who visits the notorious Mam'Sonto and daughter Thathi in their home after they became the talk of Alexandra.
He is better known for his infamous role of Roy on The Queen where he was involved in an entanglement with his main chick Cleo and side chick Mamiki.
Here's a snippet of detective Kotsi in action:
There’s a new detective in town, @KabeloMoalusi! Could his visit be a mere coincidence? #Gomora— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) October 12, 2020
Kabelo was a big hit on Generations: The Legacy as Siya Radebe. He has also acted in e.tv drama series Z'bondiwe, the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya and the e.tv soapie Backstage, among others.
Hello #Gomora , #detectiveMahlasela is in the building pic.twitter.com/B7nCS83bFY— Kabelo Moalusi (@KabeloMoalusi) October 12, 2020
Kabelo's debut had fans talking about his new role, with many hoping he gets to nab the infamous gang.
RT if you happy to see him once again on our tv screens this time as an detective @KabeloMoalusi #Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/0iqv0WLUGh— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 12, 2020
Kotsi ka tota 😂😅 #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/pK7VercBwQ— Kabelo Makatile (@_KMakatile) October 12, 2020
Jomo o lahla side, he gave the detective a clue #GomoraMzansi #Gomora— NOLENCE MASHEGO 🇿🇦™ (@NolenceMashego) April 21, 2020
@GomoraMzansiMag What is Mme going to say to Thati and the Detective now???🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️@connie_chiume @KatlegoDanke #GomoraMzansi #Gomora— Global🌍. 🇿🇦 (@olefile_k) April 16, 2020