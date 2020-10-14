Prince Kaybee claps back at xenophobia towards Kenyan singer

Music maestro and hitmaker Prince Kaybee is not here for any xenophobic vibes, especially if they're directed at his latest lead vocalist.

Kaybee, who is passionate about finding and exposing new talent, even across the borders, recently shared a potential song which features Kenyan singer Pauline “Polaris” Wendo.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared a video of the Kenyan singer on his social media platforms, lifting the lid on how he posted a video making a beat and how blown away he was after listening to the same beat with vocals.

After sharing it on his social media platforms, Kaybee found himself having to block xenophobic remarks and comments against the singer on Twitter.

He made it clear he won't allow such behaviour from tweeps after giving a few major fiery clap backs.

One blazing hot clap back saw Kaybee telling a tweep how his brain was affected by the overwhelming blonde colour on his head. This is after the tweep tried to shade the Kenyan singer for “bagging” a song with the club DJ.