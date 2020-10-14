Prince Kaybee claps back at xenophobia towards Kenyan singer
Music maestro and hitmaker Prince Kaybee is not here for any xenophobic vibes, especially if they're directed at his latest lead vocalist.
Kaybee, who is passionate about finding and exposing new talent, even across the borders, recently shared a potential song which features Kenyan singer Pauline “Polaris” Wendo.
The Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared a video of the Kenyan singer on his social media platforms, lifting the lid on how he posted a video making a beat and how blown away he was after listening to the same beat with vocals.
After sharing it on his social media platforms, Kaybee found himself having to block xenophobic remarks and comments against the singer on Twitter.
He made it clear he won't allow such behaviour from tweeps after giving a few major fiery clap backs.
One blazing hot clap back saw Kaybee telling a tweep how his brain was affected by the overwhelming blonde colour on his head. This is after the tweep tried to shade the Kenyan singer for “bagging” a song with the club DJ.
Your brain got affected by the overwhelming blonde color you have on your head.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 12, 2020
Begged and bagged are two different things❤️
As part of commemorating Women's Month in August, Kaybee revealed he would be expanding on his initial idea of working with one female artist to working with a larger number of artists.
The Hosh hitmaker's latest offering comprises different genres that showcase raw SA talent.
The 10 aspiring female vocalists chosen were part of his bid to give women a chance in the music industry while unearthing fresh new talent.
When he announced the project, Kaybee wrote, “After thinking long and hard, I realised it's unfair to choose one lady because of the overwhelming talent displayed. Instead, I have chosen 10 winners. Each winner gets to do a song with me. We will then compile an album called #ProjectHope.”