TshisaLIVE

Squad goals! Sarah Langa, Lerato Sengadi & Jessica Nkosi join Somizi as G.H. Mumm ambassadors

Tshepi Vundla and Precious the Planner are also in the mix

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 October 2020 - 10:00
The 2020 G.H Mumm SA squad.
The 2020 G.H Mumm SA squad.
Image: Supplied

It looks like Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung won't be the only celeb being paid to enjoy champopo from G.H. Mumm as the squad just grew bigger with five new media personalities joining him as ambassadors.

It seems local celebs have realised partnerships with bevs brands is the way to go. Recently DJ Zinhle acquired equity and became CEO of Boulevard Nectar Rosé, and days before that rapper Moozlie scored a Cruz Vodka partnership.

The exclusive squad joining Somgaga to float in G.H. Mumm bubbles are Sarah Langa, Lerato Sengadi, Tshepi Vundla, actress Jessica Nkosi and event designer Precious the Planner.

Model and influencer Sarah said the partnership was a no-brainer for her, adding that their brands aligned well.

“I am really excited about the Mumm Squad. We are a combination of diverse people who represent different parts of the industry. The chemistry between us is extraordinary and complemented by our calibre of expertise. I can’t wait to experience memorable moments with the squad and experience what G.H. Mumm represents to each member,” Sarah said.

G.H. Mumm SA said they chose the women because they are “aspirational and audacious in their pursuits”.

“Our Mumm squad members embody our philosophy and thus the collaboration between them and G.H. Mumm makes for an excellent brand partnership,” said senior brand manager Sibusiso Shangase.

Here are some snaps from the shoot they did. Believe these snaps are about to dominate the TL!

Check them out:

Sarah Langa.
Sarah Langa.
Image: Supplied
Precious the Planner.
Precious the Planner.
Image: Supplied
Tshepi Vundla.
Tshepi Vundla.
Image: Supplied
Lerato Sengadi.
Lerato Sengadi.
Image: Supplied
Jessica Nkosi.
Jessica Nkosi.
Image: Supplied
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.
Image: Supplied

SNAPS: Riky Rick, Reason & Minnie Dlamini slay at the Sun Met

The fashion at the Sun Met this past weekend was daring to say the least, and one of the people that went all out was South Africa's 'diamond' Minnie ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home

Retired athlete Usain Bolt jetted into Mzansi on Friday ahead of the Sun Met this past weekend and told TshisaLIVE that he felt right at home. 
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Minnie Dlamini on 2018: Hosting Usain Bolt, acting again & being a great wife

Minnie Dlamini has been living her best life and has a lot planned for 2018, starting with hosting star athlete Usain Bolt at the Sun Met South ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Minnie Dlamini-Jones on terrible marriage advice, diets tips and more

Ever wondered what ticks Minnie Dlamini-Jones off, or what she thinks the world needs more of? We caught up with the celeb as she celebrates 10 years ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | It's a baby boy for Minnie Dlamini Jones and hubby Quinton TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
X