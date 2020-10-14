Squad goals! Sarah Langa, Lerato Sengadi & Jessica Nkosi join Somizi as G.H. Mumm ambassadors

It looks like Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung won't be the only celeb being paid to enjoy champopo from G.H. Mumm as the squad just grew bigger with five new media personalities joining him as ambassadors.

It seems local celebs have realised partnerships with bevs brands is the way to go. Recently DJ Zinhle acquired equity and became CEO of Boulevard Nectar Rosé, and days before that rapper Moozlie scored a Cruz Vodka partnership.

The exclusive squad joining Somgaga to float in G.H. Mumm bubbles are Sarah Langa, Lerato Sengadi, Tshepi Vundla, actress Jessica Nkosi and event designer Precious the Planner.

Model and influencer Sarah said the partnership was a no-brainer for her, adding that their brands aligned well.

“I am really excited about the Mumm Squad. We are a combination of diverse people who represent different parts of the industry. The chemistry between us is extraordinary and complemented by our calibre of expertise. I can’t wait to experience memorable moments with the squad and experience what G.H. Mumm represents to each member,” Sarah said.

G.H. Mumm SA said they chose the women because they are “aspirational and audacious in their pursuits”.

“Our Mumm squad members embody our philosophy and thus the collaboration between them and G.H. Mumm makes for an excellent brand partnership,” said senior brand manager Sibusiso Shangase.

Here are some snaps from the shoot they did. Believe these snaps are about to dominate the TL!

Check them out: