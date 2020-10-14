Stogie T, Cassper & others defend Costa Titch against 'cultural appropriation' claims
'I can vouch for Costa being a real one. As much as the conversation is important, I don't think Costa should be the face of cultural appropriation,' Cass tweeted.
Upcoming rapper Costa Titch's aesthetic and love for kasi lingo has landed him in hot water on the Twitter streets after he split tweeps who argued about whether he's embracing the Pitori kasi culture or selfishly expropriating it.
The Nelspruit-born dancer turned rapper kinda blew up when he released Nkalakatha and Phezulu, which featured rap diva Boity. His fans love everything about, him from his music to his aesthetic.
One fan described Costa as an artist who “dresses like Billie Eilish and sounds like the Pitori Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic”.
However, the Focalistic comparison resulted in him landing on the Twitter trends list as people accused him of “cultural appropriation” and trying to rain on the “authentic” Pitori musician Focalistic.
Here's the video that started the whole thing.
@Alfakat_ YEBO MALUME REMIX FT. @costatitchworld & Bana Ba Des OUT NOW ON SOUNDCLOUD!!!😅💚💚💚 https://t.co/yrypDy9Nq1 pic.twitter.com/lHL2aFovHC— Costa Titch (@costatitchworld) August 27, 2020
While many tweeps came for him and his use of the Pitori dialect, others defended him by saying he can't appropriate a culture of which he is a part.
Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Stogie T were among the top people who came out in Costa Titsh's defence.
“I can vouch for Costa being a real one. As much as the conversation is important, I don't think Costa should be the face of cultural appropriation. He is just a young kid who loves our culture and having fun. The politics kill things before they start. Let the young man shine.”
“Y'all gone kill these kids' careers before they start for y'all personal vendetta. Watch,” Cassper warned.
I can vouch for Costa being a real one. As much as the conversation is important, I don't think Costa should be the face of cultural appropriation. He just a young kid who loves our culture and they having fun. The politics kill things before they start. Let the young man shine. https://t.co/fXY1zOhvCZ— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 13, 2020
Stogie was simply not about the “Costa is stealing the culture” narrative, and he made it clear.
“I am not a fan of Costa Titch but trust me, ain’t nobody going to tell us he is stealing culture. You mahfahkahs let people jack actual songs from artists without saying shit and you mad at young boy for living his dream. Nah! I ain’t for that!”
Here are the rest of his tweets, which simply slammed all the haters and their arguments.
I think it’s okay to hate but to try and justify it with pseudo-wokeness and accuse people of something akin to colonialsm. I remember Chinese Man got heat in NY from a small group saying they appropriated Chinese culture but Wu Tang is fine. 🙄— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) October 13, 2020