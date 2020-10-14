TshisaLIVE

Stogie T, Cassper & others defend Costa Titch against 'cultural appropriation' claims

'I can vouch for Costa being a real one. As much as the conversation is important, I don't think Costa should be the face of cultural appropriation,' Cass tweeted.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 October 2020 - 12:00
Artist Costa Titch has been accused of 'stealing' kasi culture.
Artist Costa Titch has been accused of 'stealing' kasi culture.
Image: Instagram/Costa Titch

Upcoming rapper Costa Titch's aesthetic and love for kasi lingo has landed him in hot water on the Twitter streets after he split tweeps who argued about whether he's embracing the Pitori kasi culture or selfishly expropriating it.

The Nelspruit-born dancer turned rapper kinda blew up when he released Nkalakatha and Phezulu, which featured rap diva Boity. His fans love everything about, him from his music to his aesthetic.

One fan described Costa as an artist who “dresses like Billie Eilish and sounds like the Pitori Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic”.

However, the Focalistic comparison resulted in him landing on the Twitter trends list as people accused him of “cultural appropriation” and trying to rain on the “authentic” Pitori musician Focalistic.

Here's the video that started the whole thing.

While many tweeps came for him and his use of the Pitori dialect, others defended him by saying he can't appropriate a culture of which he is a part.

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Stogie T were among the top people who came out in Costa Titsh's defence.

I can vouch for Costa being a real one. As much as the conversation is important, I don't think Costa should be the face of cultural appropriation. He is just a young kid who loves our culture and  having fun. The politics kill things before they start. Let the young man shine.”

Y'all gone kill these kids' careers before they start for y'all personal vendetta. Watch,” Cassper warned.

Stogie was simply not about the “Costa is stealing the culture” narrative, and he made it clear.

I am not a fan of Costa Titch but trust me, ain’t nobody going to tell us he is stealing culture. You mahfahkahs let people jack actual songs from artists without saying shit and you mad at young boy for living his dream. Nah! I ain’t for that!”

Here are the rest of his tweets, which simply slammed all the haters and their arguments.

Nina Hastie speaks out about cultural appropriation

After initial fears of being misunderstood and accused of "cultural appropriation", comedian Nina Hastie stood tall dressed in a traditional Zulu ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

If Black Panther was a moment for all of Africa, was I included?

Seeing myself, a white guy, in Black Panther
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

OPW couple invents new 'Zu-ndia' wedding ceremony

Is it cultural appropriation or just a really cute touch?
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Lindiwe Suttle weighs in on Kim K 'cultural appropriation' backlash

Lindiwe says that whatever the backlash, Kim is a 'PR genius'.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | It's a baby boy for Minnie Dlamini Jones and hubby Quinton TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
X