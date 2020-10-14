Stogie T, Cassper & others defend Costa Titch against 'cultural appropriation' claims

Upcoming rapper Costa Titch's aesthetic and love for kasi lingo has landed him in hot water on the Twitter streets after he split tweeps who argued about whether he's embracing the Pitori kasi culture or selfishly expropriating it.

The Nelspruit-born dancer turned rapper kinda blew up when he released Nkalakatha and Phezulu, which featured rap diva Boity. His fans love everything about, him from his music to his aesthetic.

One fan described Costa as an artist who “dresses like Billie Eilish and sounds like the Pitori Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic”.

However, the Focalistic comparison resulted in him landing on the Twitter trends list as people accused him of “cultural appropriation” and trying to rain on the “authentic” Pitori musician Focalistic.

Here's the video that started the whole thing.