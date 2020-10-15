Dineo Langa to ‘pervert troll’ on #JohnVuliGate video: 'What you said is very predatory, be ashamed'

Actress Dineo Langa has slammed perverts who camped in the comments section of the viral #JohnVuligate ladies' video, flooding it with their wishes to have the wind “blow up” a girl's skirt so they could see her underwear.

The new song by Mapara A Jazz Ft. Ntosh Gaz & Colano has taken over the TL thanks to a viral video of a group of ladies dancing to it and having a good time. However, when Dineo realised that men were using the comments section of the video to be perverts, she had to call them out.

Dineo went on to express her disgust at the predatory comments men made in the comments section.

“I love the Beyoncé of the 'John vuli gate' video ... Young, carefree and absolutely the girl she thinks she is in that pleated leather skirt. I am disgusted by men who are in the comments section, hoping and praying that the lead lady's skirt goes up due to a sudden gust of wind. Let girls have fun in peace yerrrr!”

The song, which has proven itself to be a “get ready for December” jam, is inspired by one of the greatest SA films ever made, Tsotsi.

Check out the viral video below: