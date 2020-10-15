TshisaLIVE

Dineo Langa to ‘pervert troll’ on #JohnVuliGate video: 'What you said is very predatory, be ashamed'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 October 2020 - 11:00
Dineo Langa, nee Moeketsi, called men out for being perverts.
Dineo Langa, nee Moeketsi, called men out for being perverts.
Image: Dineo Moeketsi Instagram

Actress Dineo Langa has slammed perverts who camped in the comments section of the viral #JohnVuligate ladies' video, flooding it with their wishes to have the wind “blow up”  a girl's skirt so they could see her underwear.

The new song by Mapara A Jazz Ft. Ntosh Gaz & Colano has taken over the TL thanks to a viral video of a group of ladies dancing to it and having a good time. However, when Dineo realised that men were using the comments section of the video to be perverts, she had to call them out.

Dineo went on to express her disgust at the predatory comments men made in the comments section.

I love the Beyoncé of the 'John vuli gate' video ... Young, carefree and absolutely the girl she thinks she is in that pleated leather skirt. I am disgusted by men who are in the comments section, hoping and praying that the lead lady's skirt goes up due to a sudden gust of wind. Let girls have fun in peace yerrrr!”

The song, which has proven itself to be a “get ready for December” jam, is inspired by one of the greatest SA films ever made, Tsotsi.

Check out the viral video below:

Just as Dineo explained how appalled the perverts' comments left her, one tweep made a similar comment saying he “SBWL'ed” (was craving) to see a sudden gush of wind show up.

Even though the tweep later responded that he was being “sarcastic”, Dineo didn't waste time in setting him straight.

Be ashamed brother. What you just said is very predatory. Check yourself for wanting to peek under a young girl's skirt without her permission,” Dineo said.

The song stems from a scene where a rich Johannesburg wife, Pumla Dube (played by Nambitha Mpumlwana), realises that the remote to the electric gate isn't working as she arrives home at night in her luxury BMW car.

Pumla gets out of the car and calls out to her husband, John Dube (played by Rapulana Seiphemo) through the intercom when an amateur carjacker, Tsotsi (played by Presley Chweneyagae), approaches and steals her car without realising there's a newborn baby in the back seat.

Here's the iconic scene below:

MORE

IN PICS | Dineo Langa's sizzling Samas fashion is proof local is lekker

No pandemic could stop the annual SA Music Awards (Samas), which have gone ahead as usual this year, albeit in a different format.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode

Not the Fergusons just killing Kea off like she was an extra? Whew chile!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SA celebs lambaste government over GBV killings

The deaths of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo have sparked widespread outrage.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Dineo & Solo open up about their spiritual journey and their 'ubungoma' as a couple

"We are black love, rooted in black spirituality."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  2. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are leaving TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X