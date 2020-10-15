Dineo Langa to ‘pervert troll’ on #JohnVuliGate video: 'What you said is very predatory, be ashamed'
Actress Dineo Langa has slammed perverts who camped in the comments section of the viral #JohnVuligate ladies' video, flooding it with their wishes to have the wind “blow up” a girl's skirt so they could see her underwear.
The new song by Mapara A Jazz Ft. Ntosh Gaz & Colano has taken over the TL thanks to a viral video of a group of ladies dancing to it and having a good time. However, when Dineo realised that men were using the comments section of the video to be perverts, she had to call them out.
Dineo went on to express her disgust at the predatory comments men made in the comments section.
“I love the Beyoncé of the 'John vuli gate' video ... Young, carefree and absolutely the girl she thinks she is in that pleated leather skirt. I am disgusted by men who are in the comments section, hoping and praying that the lead lady's skirt goes up due to a sudden gust of wind. Let girls have fun in peace yerrrr!”
The song, which has proven itself to be a “get ready for December” jam, is inspired by one of the greatest SA films ever made, Tsotsi.
Check out the viral video below:
#johnvuligatechallenge #weekendvibes already activated 💃💃💃🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LNP73ToSJ5— LUM (@Lissah97) October 15, 2020
Just as Dineo explained how appalled the perverts' comments left her, one tweep made a similar comment saying he “SBWL'ed” (was craving) to see a sudden gush of wind show up.
Even though the tweep later responded that he was being “sarcastic”, Dineo didn't waste time in setting him straight.
“Be ashamed brother. What you just said is very predatory. Check yourself for wanting to peek under a young girl's skirt without her permission,” Dineo said.
Ke rata Beyoncé wa the "John vuli gate" video... Young, carefree and absolutely the girl she thinks she is in that pleated leather skirt. Ke nyontsha ke banna ba mo shebile ba minya hore skirte sa haye siye hodimo in the comments section. Let girls have fun in peace yerrrr!!!— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) October 14, 2020
And they go on and on about how the wind failed them nxa.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) October 14, 2020
Anyway, I hope our Queens get to have a safe & fun festive season without these predators hunting them.
Swaba abuthi. What you just said is very predatory. Check yourself for wanting to peek under a young girl's skirt without her permission.— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) October 14, 2020
The song stems from a scene where a rich Johannesburg wife, Pumla Dube (played by Nambitha Mpumlwana), realises that the remote to the electric gate isn't working as she arrives home at night in her luxury BMW car.
Pumla gets out of the car and calls out to her husband, John Dube (played by Rapulana Seiphemo) through the intercom when an amateur carjacker, Tsotsi (played by Presley Chweneyagae), approaches and steals her car without realising there's a newborn baby in the back seat.
Here's the iconic scene below:
Wow the origin of #johnvuligatechallenge song🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DMGZfp7QcP— MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) October 15, 2020