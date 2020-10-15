K.O reflects on a hectic 2020 on his birthday: Covid-19 almost took my life in July

With his health in check and back on 100, in June K.O shared his views on how the industry only fully appreciates artists when they are gone.

This was after a stan expressed how unfair it is that the Skhanda Love hitmaker is often overlooked and not given the respect he deserves, even after contributing a lot to the South African hip-hop community.

Being rather mature about it, K.O replied to the stan by pointing out that artists were often only appreciated after they died.

“Sadly you only get that type of crowning soon as you die in this culture,” he said, adding that he wouldn't let that deter him.

K.O has been candid about his struggles with the industry, revealing last year that he spent a lot of time trying to pull himself out of a “dark space”. He said the battle nearly defeated him and his career.