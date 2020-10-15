Mo Flava tied the knot and his promise to his wife is the sweetest thing you’ll see!
Congratulatory messages continue to flow in for Metro FM DJ Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki who recently tied the knot with his bae, Mbali Tsiki.
The Morning Flava radio host took to Instagram and shared the news that he was officially off the market and is now married to his long-term girlfriend, Mbali.
“Meet Mr and Mrs Tsiki. Done and dusted. Signed. Official. My mission is to make Mbali happy for the rest of her life. It will be accomplished! Celebrations loading! She deserves only the best!” he wrote in his caption.
Mo's fellow South African celebrities, including Mpho Popps, Naak Musiq, Nandi Madida, Moshe Ndiki, DJ Seedsta and DJ Sbu were among many others who congratulated the couple on their union.
Having worked in the industry for more than a decade, the radio personality and club DJ has had his fair share of ups and downs, but is still fighting the misconception that he is arrogant and unapproachable.
In 2017, the radio host told TshisaLIVE that he had been fighting the labels for several years.
“I look at it all and I'm like 'where is the arrogance?' It is something that has always kind of been there. I'm not sure why. I think it has to do with certain things that people hold onto when they first meet you and don't let go of,” he remarked.