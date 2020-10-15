Mo Flava tied the knot and his promise to his wife is the sweetest thing you’ll see!

Congratulatory messages continue to flow in for Metro FM DJ Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki who recently tied the knot with his bae, Mbali Tsiki.

The Morning Flava radio host took to Instagram and shared the news that he was officially off the market and is now married to his long-term girlfriend, Mbali.

“Meet Mr and Mrs Tsiki. Done and dusted. Signed. Official. My mission is to make Mbali happy for the rest of her life. It will be accomplished! Celebrations loading! She deserves only the best!” he wrote in his caption.

Mo's fellow South African celebrities, including Mpho Popps, Naak Musiq, Nandi Madida, Moshe Ndiki, DJ Seedsta and DJ Sbu were among many others who congratulated the couple on their union.