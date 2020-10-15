TshisaLIVE

Mo Flava tied the knot and his promise to his wife is the sweetest thing you’ll see!

15 October 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Mo Flava has tied the knot with his sweetheart, Mbali.
Mo Flava has tied the knot with his sweetheart, Mbali.
Image: Mo Flava/ Instagram

Congratulatory messages continue to flow in for Metro FM DJ Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki who recently tied the knot with his bae, Mbali Tsiki.

The Morning Flava radio host took to Instagram and shared the news that he was officially off the market and is now married to his long-term girlfriend, Mbali.

“Meet Mr and Mrs Tsiki. Done and dusted. Signed. Official. My mission is to make Mbali happy for the rest of her life. It will be accomplished! Celebrations loading! She deserves only the best!” he wrote in his caption. 

Mo's fellow South African celebrities, including Mpho Popps, Naak Musiq, Nandi Madida, Moshe Ndiki, DJ Seedsta and DJ Sbu were among many others who congratulated the couple on their union.

Mo Flava has officially married his bae Mbali.
Mo Flava has officially married his bae Mbali.
Image: Mo Flava/ Instagram

Having worked in the industry for more than a decade, the radio personality and club DJ has had his fair share of ups and downs, but is still fighting the misconception that he is arrogant and unapproachable.

In 2017, the radio host told TshisaLIVE that he had been fighting the labels for several years.

“I look at it all and I'm like 'where is the arrogance?' It is something that has always kind of been there. I'm not sure why. I think it has to do with certain things that people hold onto when they first meet you and don't let go of,” he remarked.

READ MORE

Somizi: 'We are going to have our third wedding in Italy'

Somizi and Mohale are planning their third wedding in July, on Mohale's birthday
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Dumisani Dlamini responds to claims he's never met his famous daughter, Doja Cat

"I didn’t get to meet him but you did,” Doja told Whoopi Goldberg.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

This #DontRushChallenges by SA DJs is the coolest thing you will see this week

Spoiler alert! DJ Cleo is not here for the headphones.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Metro FM apologises after playing unedited version of Cassper's song

Yoh! Those swear words on that song slap different on radio hey!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  2. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are leaving TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X