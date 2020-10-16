TshisaLIVE

3 reasons why Mzansi is loving Makhadzi's album

16 October 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Makhadzi has a new album out called 'KokoVha'.
Limpopo musician Makhadzi's newly released album, KokoVha, got the streets in a total vibe on Friday. 

The release was received with much excitement on social media, which resulted in her topping the Twitter trends list. 

This also sparked a young #KokoVhaAlbum challenge which saw people sharing videos of themselves dancing and stanning to Makhadzi 's 21-track album.

Makhadzi hosted an intimate listening session for her closest friends and family before the album dropped at midnight. 

3 reasons why Mzansi loves Makhadzi's album:

1. There are 21 tracks on the album which will keep Mzansi dancing the entire festive season.

2. Tweeps are calling it a “situation changer” that is making them forget about the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Makhadzi's love for her culture is evident in the way she infused her identity as a person from Venda throughout the album

She even received a shout out from her former bae and Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG, and Sho Madjozi stepped on stage to help her sing a song from her album.

Here's what people have to say about Makhadzi 's new album:

