3 reasons why Mzansi is loving Makhadzi's album
Limpopo musician Makhadzi's newly released album, KokoVha, got the streets in a total vibe on Friday.
The release was received with much excitement on social media, which resulted in her topping the Twitter trends list.
This also sparked a young #KokoVhaAlbum challenge which saw people sharing videos of themselves dancing and stanning to Makhadzi 's 21-track album.
Makhadzi hosted an intimate listening session for her closest friends and family before the album dropped at midnight.
3 reasons why Mzansi loves Makhadzi's album:
1. There are 21 tracks on the album which will keep Mzansi dancing the entire festive season.
2. Tweeps are calling it a “situation changer” that is making them forget about the Covid-19 pandemic.
3. Makhadzi's love for her culture is evident in the way she infused her identity as a person from Venda throughout the album
She even received a shout out from her former bae and Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG, and Sho Madjozi stepped on stage to help her sing a song from her album.
Makhadzi Album Out Midnight..So Excited for Her🍾🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/bWXWo2i1x5— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) October 15, 2020
Our Queen is bc...B3 with majozi🔥🔥🔥✌#makhadzi pic.twitter.com/dPULfCbRN5— E.v.e de dj (@evansmagwedzha) October 16, 2020
Here's what people have to say about Makhadzi 's new album:
I can't sleep without streaming #makhadzi s album #KokovhaAlbum #KokovhaAlbum 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oq6cxjJWnD— #KokovhaAlbum (@ChaukeBradley) October 15, 2020
Weldone once again #makhadzi.#KokovhaAlbum pic.twitter.com/OF3PIgBfOQ— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) October 16, 2020
My favorite 🔥 🔥🔥 #makhadzi #KokovhaAlbum 💕— Millicent _Makhado (@millicentmakhad) October 16, 2020
Lotsha #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/2H4x5NXJyI
#Makhadzi The situation changer, gal you make us forget that there is pendemic going on amongst us🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/5igjheksq2— 🇿🇦Ntshuxeko Ndlhovu🇿🇦 (@NtshuxekoNdlho2) October 16, 2020
Next year we don't want any noise, give makhadzi all the awards all of them, every category just give it to her cos wow 🔥 👌 👌 👌 #makhadzi— youtube: Phumuria Osei-Tutu (@phumu_osei) October 16, 2020
#Makhadzi I like the creativity in her music, This #KokovhaAlbum is smthn special— Donald Mashile (@CreamDonald) October 16, 2020
December ndi hone ro taliwa #makhadzi #KokovhaAlbum 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XBwkCJftJW— tendajay (@tendajay1) October 16, 2020
Makhadzi is the Queen she think she is 👑 the #KokovhaAlbum is everything and more 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/xjUx3nrMCo— Ridovhona (@JessicaNegovha) October 16, 2020