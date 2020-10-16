3 reasons why Mzansi is loving Makhadzi's album

Makhadzi hosted an intimate listening session for her closest friends and family before the album dropped at midnight.

3 reasons why Mzansi loves Makhadzi's album:

1. There are 21 tracks on the album which will keep Mzansi dancing the entire festive season.

2. Tweeps are calling it a “situation changer” that is making them forget about the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Makhadzi's love for her culture is evident in the way she infused her identity as a person from Venda throughout the album

She even received a shout out from her former bae and Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG, and Sho Madjozi stepped on stage to help her sing a song from her album.