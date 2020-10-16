Boity on Covid-19: ‘It feels like pre-lockdown 2020 was a different year'

While things are starting to normalise in the country, media personality-turned-rapper Boity Thulo has opened up about how “strange” the year has been.

With the country now on lockdown level 1, many South Africans are trying to catch up with the year as most spent months being restricted at certain places such as grooves and restaurants.

While everyone is now chasing the “soft life”, Boity took to Twitter and expressed how 2020 pre-lockdown in the country was a “different year” and claimed how so many events happened before the end of March.