Boity on Covid-19: ‘It feels like pre-lockdown 2020 was a different year'

16 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Boity talks about how strange 2020 has been.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

While things are starting to normalise in the country, media personality-turned-rapper Boity Thulo has opened up about how “strange” the year has been.

With the country now on lockdown level 1,  many South Africans are trying to catch up with the year as most spent months being restricted at certain places such as grooves and restaurants.

While everyone is now chasing the “soft life”, Boity took to Twitter and expressed how 2020 pre-lockdown in the country was a “different year” and claimed how so many events happened before the end of March.

But not all was doom and gloom for the rapper, who launched her fragrance range in September.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE at the time, Boity explained what fans can expect from the perfume.

“It's a powerful but elegant fragrance. The top notes you smell at first are the sugar, the fresh tangerine and wild marigold. After a few moments, you'll smell the amber, jasmine, and French lavender and, finally, the heavier base notes of Ambroxan, moss and cedarwood bring that incredible depth — they balance out the sweeter notes perfectly. I just love it!”

