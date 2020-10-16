TshisaLIVE

'Dezemba can come' - LOL! Phumzile Van Damme is riding the #JohnVuliGateChallenge wave

16 October 2020 - 12:01
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme has declared herself ready for the holiday season. File photo.
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme has declared herself ready for the holiday season. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has joined the #JohnVuliGateChallenge, saying she and her siblings are now ready for the holiday season and December vibes.

She shared several pictures on Twitter of her and her sisters living their best lives. In the snaps the politician is a vibe and looks like the aunt many wish they had.

A new dance craze went viral in SA this week when a video of a group of young women dancing to Mapara A Jazz, Ntosh Gaz and Colano's song went viral on Twitter.  

The song is an adaptation of a scene from the 2005 local film Tsotsi.

In the scene, rich Johannesburg wife Pumla Dube, portrayed by Nambitha Mpumlwana, climbs out of her car to ask her husband, John, played by Rapulana Seiphemo, to open up  after she realises the remote gate has jammed.

“John, John, John vul'igate (open the gate)," Nambitha shouts.

The women in the video are dancing outside a petrol station, with the "Beyoncé" of the group holding a bottle of vodka. Some have called the women iconic - and even Mzansi's very own Destiny's Child.

Van Damme said her pictures are from last year, but made it clear she and her girls are ready to “be within”. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'It's not a vote against Helen': Phumzile Van Damme endorses Gauteng leader for federal council chair

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme has endorsed Mike Moriarty for the position of chairperson of the party's federal council.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Wanna see Trump dance to 'Jerusalema'? The Kiffness just made it happen

LOL! Who knew that malume Donald has such smooth moves?
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join in the Jerusalema dance challenge on Heritage Day.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'He painted Julius Malema's twin, Juliet Malema' - Rasta dragged for Leanne ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are leaving TshisaLIVE
  3. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE
  5. Squad goals! Sarah Langa, Lerato Sengadi & Jessica Nkosi join Somizi as G.H. ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X