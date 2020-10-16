'Dezemba can come' - LOL! Phumzile Van Damme is riding the #JohnVuliGateChallenge wave

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has joined the #JohnVuliGateChallenge, saying she and her siblings are now ready for the holiday season and December vibes.

She shared several pictures on Twitter of her and her sisters living their best lives. In the snaps the politician is a vibe and looks like the aunt many wish they had.

A new dance craze went viral in SA this week when a video of a group of young women dancing to Mapara A Jazz, Ntosh Gaz and Colano's song went viral on Twitter.

The song is an adaptation of a scene from the 2005 local film Tsotsi.

In the scene, rich Johannesburg wife Pumla Dube, portrayed by Nambitha Mpumlwana, climbs out of her car to ask her husband, John, played by Rapulana Seiphemo, to open up after she realises the remote gate has jammed.

“John, John, John vul'igate (open the gate)," Nambitha shouts.

The women in the video are dancing outside a petrol station, with the "Beyoncé" of the group holding a bottle of vodka. Some have called the women iconic - and even Mzansi's very own Destiny's Child.

Van Damme said her pictures are from last year, but made it clear she and her girls are ready to “be within”.