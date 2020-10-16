TshisaLIVE

Liesl Laurie fuming after man tells her to 'f*ck off' for ignoring his advances

Former Miss SA is sick and tired of being harassed

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 October 2020 - 12:00
Radio presenter Liesl Laurie has asked the government to keep women and children safe.
Image: Instagram/Liesl Laurie

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie has lashed out against men for being the reason women live in fear after she was harassed and verbally abused by unknown men several times this week. 

Wearing a shirt with the words “I hope I don't get killed for being a woman in SA today, Liesl took to Twitter to share her experiences.

After being harassed in a parking lot for the third time this week. And today a man told me to f**k off for not wanting to entertain his advances towards me! I am tired!” she said.

The beauty queen turned-radio-presenter said the reality of living in SA was emotionally draining, and as a woman she lived in constant fear. She gave an example of how her fear prevented her and other women in SA from freely living their lives.  

A man recently asked me: 'Why don’t you ever take a run in the nature reserve right next to your house?' I replied: 'Because I don’t want to be raped and killed.' That response came about without me even thinking because that’s the reality we, as women, live in South Africa.”

Read her full thread below:

