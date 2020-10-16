LISTEN | Gogo Maweni on 'witchcraft comments' & backlash to 'Izangoma Zodumo'

Reality TV star and practicing sangoma Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” has been the talk of town since the release of Izangoma Zodumo, which has ruffled more than a few feathers.

Izangoma Zodumo, according to a description by DStv, is a reality show about “two slay queens who have answered the calling”, and Gogo Maweni definitely came through with the drama from day one.

Makgotso and her many alter-egos, including “Champagne Mami” (who has made past TV appearances) made the feisty sangoma a target for public scrutiny.

In the wake of all the drama surrounding Makgotso, she sat down with TshisaLIVE to address the backlash against the show, set the record straight on those "witchcraft comments" that caused a stir and gave fans a front row seat into her life.

Listen to the full interview here: