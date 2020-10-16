LISTEN | Gogo Maweni on 'witchcraft comments' & backlash to 'Izangoma Zodumo'
Reality TV star and practicing sangoma Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” has been the talk of town since the release of Izangoma Zodumo, which has ruffled more than a few feathers.
Izangoma Zodumo, according to a description by DStv, is a reality show about “two slay queens who have answered the calling”, and Gogo Maweni definitely came through with the drama from day one.
Makgotso and her many alter-egos, including “Champagne Mami” (who has made past TV appearances) made the feisty sangoma a target for public scrutiny.
In the wake of all the drama surrounding Makgotso, she sat down with TshisaLIVE to address the backlash against the show, set the record straight on those "witchcraft comments" that caused a stir and gave fans a front row seat into her life.
Listen to the full interview here:
Accepting her calling and THAT witchcraft comment
After giving a short introduction into who Makgotso and Gogo Maweni are, the reality TV star set out to clarify the comments she made about witchcraft that made the show go viral.
“I said Gogo Maweni knows how to bewitch people. I never said I do. Listening is a skill and not all of us acquire it. It's not my job to make you comfortable, I'm not about that life I said, 'I can do. I don't do.' It's not like I'm saying I do it all the time.”
Makgotso said she had to know how to do witchcraft because when clients who are victims of witchcraft came to her, she had to know how to help them.
he reasoned, “How do you treat something you don't know how to create?”
She also opened up about how she tried to escape accepting her ancestral calling by moving to the US< and how her son fell ill and ended up in a coma until she heeded the calling.
Makgotso spills the tea on her love life
At the time of chatting to TshisaLIVE, Makgotso had just returned from emakhaya in KwaZulu-Natal, where her family and that of her husband were finalising details for her traditional wedding. She went home to spend time at her traditional husband's homestead.
Makgotso also opened up about what she loves the most about the man who has won her heart and has become her partner in executing some of her ubungoma duties.
“I truly believe he's sent by my ancestors. He understands me and he understands umuthi. He understand the journey and he helps me a lot.
“The funny thing is that I never would have dated someone like him, never!”