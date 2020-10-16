Nicki Minaj on her baby boy: 'I am so grateful and in love with my son'

A month after giving birth, rap sensation Nicki Minaj has finally revealed she had a little prince, and he's evidently the apple of her eye.

The rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child last month in Los Angeles, according to a source previously confirmed to People.

Nicki shared the news along with special congratulatory messages from celeb friends including Beyoncé, Kim and Kanye and Riccardo Tisci.

The handwritten card from mother-of-three Beyoncé read: “Onika, welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B.”

A note from the parents of four children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West read: “Congrats! We love you! Kim and Kanye.”

She also received a card from model Winnie Harlow saying: “Baby Barb on Board! Congratulations sis, happy for the healthy delivery of your first bundle of joy. Sending you blessings and prayers on this new journey.”

Nicki thanked her friends for the well wishes, and expressed how besotted she is with her lil man.

"I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," she said.