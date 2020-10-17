Bontle Modiselle gets real: Dancers don’t receive the credit they deserve

Actress and media personality Bontle Modiselle took to Twitter to rant about how dancers are mistreated in the entertainment industry, and the tea is scalding hot!

Over the past few years, tensions have been rising in the SA entertainment industry. From #OpenUpTheIndustry to daily TL boxing matches, the struggles artists face daily are a topic of conversation more than ever.

Bontle took a stand on Twitter this week, calling out members of the SA entertainment industry for their blatant undermining of dancers and their craft.

“Dancers don’t get the credit they deserve. You’re meant to stay in everyone else’s shadow. Stay small. Be just a dancer. But damn, I’m so proud of the dance community!

"Some of your fav entertainers today come from dance, have transitioned & become household names respectively,” wrote Bontle.