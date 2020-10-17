TshisaLIVE

Mzansi Twitter left confused by Phelo Bala's 'I miss you' to Moshe Ndiki!

17 October 2020 - 08:00
Phelo Bala wants Moshe back!
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

Fans were left puzzled this week after Bala Brothers' Phelo Bala posted a photo of "ex-lover" Moshe Ndiki saying that he misses him.

Obvs Mzansi immediately tuned in for more on Phelo's page because who doesn’t love a good piece of drama that leaves us with more questions than answers?

The pair had us on an emotional rollercoaster ride trying to gather all our intel, but here are the receipts!

Just recently Moshe announced that he was going to be a dad soon and fans speculated that Phelo had also moved on with another thanks to his latest song.

Then the singer threw a curveball with his latest Instagram post.

“I miss you Moshe Ndiki. Please tell him guys ... ” wrote Phelo.

This comes after the couple broke up earlier this year and Phelo deleted all photos of himself with Moshe from his social media accounts.

Moshe has yet to respond to the post.

View this post on Instagram

I miss you @moshendiki. Khanindithetheleni guys....

A post shared by PHELO BALA (@phelobala) on

Tweeps have already brought out their essays and analysis of the potential rekindling of their love.

Here are some of the reactions from confused tweeps:

Could Mzansi’s fave couple be back together? Your guess is as good as ours!

