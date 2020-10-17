Mzansi Twitter left confused by Phelo Bala's 'I miss you' to Moshe Ndiki!
Fans were left puzzled this week after Bala Brothers' Phelo Bala posted a photo of "ex-lover" Moshe Ndiki saying that he misses him.
Obvs Mzansi immediately tuned in for more on Phelo's page because who doesn’t love a good piece of drama that leaves us with more questions than answers?
The pair had us on an emotional rollercoaster ride trying to gather all our intel, but here are the receipts!
Just recently Moshe announced that he was going to be a dad soon and fans speculated that Phelo had also moved on with another thanks to his latest song.
Then the singer threw a curveball with his latest Instagram post.
“I miss you Moshe Ndiki. Please tell him guys ... ” wrote Phelo.
This comes after the couple broke up earlier this year and Phelo deleted all photos of himself with Moshe from his social media accounts.
Moshe has yet to respond to the post.
Tweeps have already brought out their essays and analysis of the potential rekindling of their love.
Here are some of the reactions from confused tweeps:
If Moshe takes Phelo back I’m swallowing my pride, back to my ex pic.twitter.com/3FMoPGfcNw— Ngwana_Rakgadi (@TheOtherBLKdude) October 11, 2020
I'm not sleeping until Moshe replies Phelo. I have missed out on a lot of mgozi's in this kwawuntry, I'm not missing out on this one. pic.twitter.com/ToalqMzYx7— Mphoyanga (@mphotrimlady) October 10, 2020
Please leave Phelo alone. Y’all acting like love/ heart break has never made y’all act out of character. He misses Moshe so what? Chile.— Isipho seNkosi 😍 (@Neightar) October 10, 2020
Moshe eeeeee!!! Where r you? Pause eating your youth for a moment phelo misses you pic.twitter.com/LZgvynYpGh— 🇿🇦JUDITH SHIRINDA🇿🇦 (@JudithMahumani) October 10, 2020
Has Phelo or Moshe not said anything on their insta stories?😂— 🏳️🌈Plsdontdmme (@FlowerLindz) October 11, 2020
They left us high and dry knowing very well gore re rata ditaba😂.
Could Mzansi’s fave couple be back together? Your guess is as good as ours!