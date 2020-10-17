TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo gets TL up in arms after he says, 'Normalise not eating at funerals'

17 October 2020 - 16:00
Sizwe Dhlomo thinks we need to stop eating at funerals.
Sizwe Dhlomo thinks we need to stop eating at funerals.
Image: File Photo

TL pot-stirrer Sizwe Dhlomo got the TL up in arms this week when he questioned funeral traditions and it doesn't look like Twitter is going to forgive him this time.

Since that first wave of the coronavirus hit SA, funerals have been more on our minds than ever. 

The Kaya FM host took to Twitter with his opinions on funeral traditions. The star had a bone to pick with the way we carry out funerals, saying we need to stop chowing at funerals as opposed to the suggestions made by other tweeps that we ought to have wors added to the funeral food menu or even dessert.

In response to a tweet about why funerals can be problematic, Sizwe came up with his own rules to celebrate the dead.

“Normalise not eating at funerals. Also normalise having short funerals so people don’t even get hungry,” wrote Sizwe.

Many users were confused at his comments, saying that Sizwe is disrespecting African customs. Here are some comments from the displeased tweeps:

Sizwe even responded to one these trolls. After a user said he was insensitive for wanting to “whitewash” funeral practices, he replied with a scathing clapback.

“Yeah Michelle ... if that’s what you take from this,” wrote Sizwe.

You do you Sizwe, ignore the noise.

READ MORE

LOL! Twitter trolls Sizwe Dhlomo after he claims he's influenced most SA rappers

"Lol! I am the truest ... Name a rapper that I ain’t influenced," Sizwe hit back
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Sizwe Dhlomo takes his shot with Rihanna, and the streets are a mess

Sizwe Dhlomo's shot at Rihanna had many social media users LOL.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sizwe Dhlomo dragged for ‘even Beyoncé doesn’t own her masters’ claims

Twitter went "Ngeke sizwe ngawe" but Sizwe still didn't back down!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'He painted Julius Malema's twin, Juliet Malema' - Rasta dragged for Leanne ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are leaving TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Langa to ‘pervert troll’ on #JohnVuliGate video: 'What you said is very ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Dezemba can come' - LOL! Phumzile Van Damme is riding the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X