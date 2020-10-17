Sizwe Dhlomo gets TL up in arms after he says, 'Normalise not eating at funerals'

TL pot-stirrer Sizwe Dhlomo got the TL up in arms this week when he questioned funeral traditions and it doesn't look like Twitter is going to forgive him this time.

Since that first wave of the coronavirus hit SA, funerals have been more on our minds than ever.

The Kaya FM host took to Twitter with his opinions on funeral traditions. The star had a bone to pick with the way we carry out funerals, saying we need to stop chowing at funerals as opposed to the suggestions made by other tweeps that we ought to have wors added to the funeral food menu or even dessert.