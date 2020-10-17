WATCH | Pearl Thusi reminds the streets that her twerk game is solid!

Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi took to Instagram this week to remind fans that she’s still got it in the twerking department, confirming that her hips don’t lie!

Mzansi and Pearl Thusi have a love-hate relationship: from stirring up controversy on the TL to Pearl representing SA on international screens, she is definitely on our watch list.

This week, the actress took to Instagram with a video of herself twerking to the iconic 2000s hip shaker Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira.