WATCH | Pearl Thusi reminds the streets that her twerk game is solid!

17 October 2020 - 10:00
Pearl Thusi's twerk game is on fleek.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi took to Instagram this week to remind fans that she’s still got it in the twerking department, confirming that her hips don’t lie!

Mzansi and Pearl Thusi have a love-hate relationship: from stirring up controversy on the TL to Pearl representing SA on international screens, she is definitely on our watch list.

This week, the actress took to Instagram with a video of herself twerking to the iconic 2000s hip shaker Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira.

In the reel, the star was seen reading a Spanish dictionary while channelling her inner Shakira!

“What was it for you? This was fun,” wrote Pearl.

The internet screamed “yasss kween” in unison as Pearl came with her reminder that she’s still got the moves.

Many fans were impressed, including Gigi Lamayne and American actress Tasha Smith.

PEARL, lead us queen!

