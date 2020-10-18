'Barbie doll' Khanyi Mbau now wants to look like the blue body avatar

With the release of her reality TV show MbauReloaded, the social media personality has taken the time to chat about her future body enhancements.

In a banter-filled interview with radio host Khutso Theledi, Khanyi says that she has reached a milestone and is definitely the real-life doll she set out to be. However, the star says she wants to take her beauty augmentations a little further.

“I’m passed that phase, I’ve passed the Barbie doll. I am actually now trying to chase the avatar. I actually said if I could turn this body blue I would do it,” said Khanyi.

The star has been criticised for her many procedures. In 2019, Khanyi received backlash for skin bleaching and addressed her Twitter followers in a rant.

She lambasted her haters, saying that it's her body and ultimately her choices.

“I am still the Khanyi you love to hate! I am still going to give you reasons to have constipation. I will rock this boat until the seas dry up and you will be there to support and witness it,” wrote Khanyi.

