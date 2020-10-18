Moneoa advises Phelo Bala to take his 'fight for Moshe’s love' off social media

Singer Moneoa Moshesh seems to be in the spirit of love on Instagram this week, encouraging unrequited lover Phelo Bala to win back lover Moshe Ndiki in private.

Guys, do you think Phelo and Moshe’s romance will stop making headlines? Certainly doesn’t seem like it, judging by the rate Phelo is going at.

From his first post declaring that he misses his ex-fiancé, Moshe, to continuing his quest for love with his most recent update, it doesn't seem like he's going to give up.

Joining the audience this week as Phelo declared his love, Moneoa showed her support for the Phelo-Moshe union but had some words of advice for her friend.

The Bala Brothers singer posted a black and white photo of himself pining for his YouTuber boyfriend. Friend Moneoa commented on his post, reminding Phelo that romance is a matter just between two lovers.

“Sthandwa Sam’ ... do it in private. Keep it between you and your person. This isn’t a safe place for love,” wrote Moneoa.