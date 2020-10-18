Nomzamo Mbatha & Penny Lebyane's sweet letters to their younger selves will touch your soul
On a day to celebrate and uplift girl children across the world, SA celebs Nomzamo Mbatha and Penny Lebyane penned heartfelt letters to their younger selves to remind the world that no girl should be left behind.
In 2020 women are leaders around the world and have overcome some of the obstacles of patriarchy, but in some areas this is not the case.
The UN dedicated a day to raise awareness of the issues girl children face across the globe, including child marriage, education and nutrition.
Actress Nomzamo took to Instagram to reflect on her childhood. The star posted a picture of her 10-year-old self dressed in a cheerleader outfit. Looking back, she said it was the dreamer in her that sees adult Nomzamo making waves in Hollywood.
“Who would’ve thought that from a small little corner in SA, that little smile would be where it is now.
"Dear 10-year-old Zamo, I have kept my promise. You gave me the courage and I will never let go of it,” wrote Nomzamo.
Radio DJ Penny Lebyane also opened up about her youth in a photo of 14 year-old Penny. She said she is proud of her confidence and resilience.
“A girl with a bright future, 14 year old me on my way to big stages. I wouldn’t let anyone tell me l didn’t qualify 'cause of my height or big bum or Afro hair.
"Stay on it baby girl. Every day go for gold. It’s your time every day,” said Penny.
Thanks for being so inspirational ladies! #GirlPower.