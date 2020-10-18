TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba's Winnie the Pooh birthday party for baby Bean

18 October 2020 - 11:00
Actress Linda Mtoba celebrates daughter Bean's 1st birthday
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

Can you believe it's been over 365 days since baby Bean landed on planet earth guys? Neither can we, but actress Linda Mtoba recently celebrated her baby’s first birthday with a Winnie the Pooh-themed party and it’s just too cute not to talk about!

Your bundle of joy’s first birthday party can have you going through the most: it sets a precedent for their future birthdays and Linda truly went ALL out!

Though her name remains a mystery and the public just know her as ‘Bean’, Linda Mtoba’s star child celebrated her first birthday with a 100 Acre Woods-themed party surrounded by friends and family.

Linda took to Instagram with snaps from the special day. Baby Bean was dressed in the most adorable Winnie the Pooh onesie and mama was matching in the cutest yellow dress and red alice band.

Baby Bean even got a cake and sweet treats to fit the theme!

Here are some shots of the classy day with Winnie the Pooh and friends:

View this post on Instagram

What a beautiful day it was, the perfect tea party ☕️🥰 _ Thank you to everyone who partnered to make it special. @liquidimageconsulting for party creative and aesthetic experience @andimahlebuildingevents for the decor. _ For our amazing goody bags @disneyafrica for the lovely Disney characters toys 🧸 _ @vaselineza for always taking care of our skin ✨ _ @sunlight.za for getting our kids summer read💦 _ @babydovecare for giving babies tip to toe tlc 🕊 _ @rhodesquality for quenching our thirst 🧃 _ @winecolumn & #christinamcc for giving us those extra bubbles 🥂 _ @bakersgallerysa for the most phenomenal cake 🍰 _ @salt_thefoodbox for the delicious burgers 🍔 _ Photography @theshanktank 📸 #itsbeanayear

A post shared by Mrs Linda "Oyena" M (@linda_mtoba) on

Though Linda often keeps her family out of the limelight, the star has been sharing more about Bean and her growth.

The apple of her mother’s eye had another party just with close family. Linda even posted a photo of a homemade cake she made for Bean

“What a special first birthday we had for our Beanie pie with family at home and what I’ve always wanted: to bake her first birthday cake,” wrote Linda.

 Happy birthday Bean!

TshisaLIVE
