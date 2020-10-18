SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba's Winnie the Pooh birthday party for baby Bean

Can you believe it's been over 365 days since baby Bean landed on planet earth guys? Neither can we, but actress Linda Mtoba recently celebrated her baby’s first birthday with a Winnie the Pooh-themed party and it’s just too cute not to talk about!

Your bundle of joy’s first birthday party can have you going through the most: it sets a precedent for their future birthdays and Linda truly went ALL out!

Though her name remains a mystery and the public just know her as ‘Bean’, Linda Mtoba’s star child celebrated her first birthday with a 100 Acre Woods-themed party surrounded by friends and family.

Linda took to Instagram with snaps from the special day. Baby Bean was dressed in the most adorable Winnie the Pooh onesie and mama was matching in the cutest yellow dress and red alice band.

Baby Bean even got a cake and sweet treats to fit the theme!

Here are some shots of the classy day with Winnie the Pooh and friends: