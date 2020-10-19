TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee & DJ Tira's upcoming awards show will see the winner bank R500k

19 October 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Black Coffee and DJ Tira will recognise provincial talent with the awards.
Image: DJ Tira/ Instagram

Two of Mzansi's top musicians, DJ Black Coffee and DJ Tira, are set to acknowledge SA talent with their new KwaZulu-Natal Entertainment Awards on December 15. 

The two music maestros and fellow musician Sjava, who was a panelist, recently made the  announcement during an intimate gathering with guests and media at the Durban International Convention Centre. 

The DJs revealed the awards aim to acknowledge the province's top achievers who are making waves across the industry. 

Category winners will walk away with R100,000 and the overall winner will bank R500,000. 

The nominees in each category will be voted for by the public and will include radio DJs, club DJs, artists, actors, TV presenters, comedians, sports stars, entertainment writers and record labels.

There will be a special award handed out in the category Honorary International and Special Achievement.

View this post on Instagram

KwaZulu-Natal ❤️ #kznea

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

Despite reaching global stardom, Black Coffee, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, is passionate about giving back and making a difference on home soil. 

During the first few months of  the Covid-19 pandemic, Black Coffee raised more than R500,000 for relief funds through his online performances. 

The Superman hitmaker first used his Home Brew sessions to raise funds for the government’s Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, raising more than R96,000.

Black Coffee has since launched crowdfunding pages to raise money for charities providing food parcels to families and individuals who are unable to earn an income because of the national lockdown.

According to an interview with Sunday Times, the maestro also made a ground-breaking R15m investment deal when he joined forces with Gallo Music, which is a subsidiary of Lebashe Holdings, to help benefit fellow artists. 

The investment deal saw the icon accquiring a 20% stake in Gallo Music Investments. 

Black Coffee's partnership has the potential to end the traditional adversarial relationship between artists and record labels  that will ensure musicians retain the rights to their work.

"It is not their job to teach us how to handle our money or get involved in our lives, but as an artist, I thought we needed a structure that would help us do things better. That's the industry I want to build with Lebashe," the DJ said at the time. 

