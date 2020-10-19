Eish, okay! Cardi B is still coming to Mzansi, but only in 2021

Yup, you read right! American rapper Cardi B will be making her way to Mzansi next year.

The WAP hitmaker will be headlining the Castle Lite Unlocks event to give the “Bardi Gang a performance they will never forget”.

After postponing the concert that was supposed to take place in June and pushing it to a date in December, Castle Lite recently announced that Cardi will only be able to perform on stage next year.

Cardi will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in the local and African hip hop scene.

Castle Lite brand director Silke Bucker said under lockdown rules for events, they were unable to bring Castle Lite Unlocks to life at the scale consumers expect, but they will make sure they give Mzansi an unforgettable night.

“We also know that despite being in level 1, Covid-19 is still a reality and the health and safety of our consumers will always be our number one priority. We can confirm Cardi B will still be coming to SA to give her Bardi Gang a performance they will never forget,” he said.

So the fun is postponed again, but just the thought of jamming to Bodak Yellow still has many peeps like: