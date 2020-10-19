TshisaLIVE

Halala! DJ Zinhle scoops Pan African Artist of the Year at the NAMA

“I've actually never won an award before and this means a lot to me,” Zinhle said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 October 2020 - 11:00
DJ Zinhle is having an amazing 2020.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Adding to her long list of 2020 accolades, DJ Zinhle has been announced as the Pan African Artist of the Year winner at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMA).

Of course, Zinhle's super chuffed about the award which she revealed is her very first music award ever!

In her brief, recorded speech, DJ Zinhle thanked NAMA organisers for recognising and honouring her and the Umlilo collaborators Rethabile and Mvzzle. Zinhle also revealed that even though she's been in the music industry for over a decade, she had never won a music award before.

“Hey, what's up everyone? My name is DJ Zinhle from South Africa. I've actually never won an award before and this means a lot to me.

“On behalf of South Africa, Rethabile, Mvzzle and myself, we would like to thank you for celebrating the song with us. We love the song and we're so glad that you love it so much that it actually won an award,” she said.

NAMA is the country’s premier annual music awards ceremony, recognising musical excellence across all genres, from traditional to contemporary as well as paying tribute to the various facets of musical production in Namibia, as well as in Africa.

On Twitter, Zinhle repeated the simple but impactful message of gratitude.

“Thank you for honouring us Namibia. @mvzzle_sa @rethabile_rsa are so happy. @namibianawards” she tweeted.

Congratulations Zinhle!


