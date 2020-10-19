TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know from #YPTMM is ... ‘Who are these hot bridesmaids?’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 October 2020 - 15:00
Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

In addition to all the usual drama that fans look forward to on You Promised To Marry Me, this week viewers had a specific request for the host Jub Jub and it had to do with the beautiful “hired” bridesmaids on the show.

Tweeps tuned in for the messy situation that was teased last week, between Sindi and Makhari. Sindi was convinced that Makhari was the love of her life and so called on Jub Jub and his crew to help give them their big day.

However, when Sindi showed up in a white dress ready to become Makhari's missus, she found him wearing a wedding band on his finger. As it turns out, Makhari still had issues letting go of the ring his ex-wife put on his finger and that meant he wasn't ready for the ring Sindi wanted him to wear instead.

Watch a clip from the show below.

While Sindi and Makhari's confrontation was a lituation, it was the “hot” hired bridal party that stole the spotlight from the complicated couple.

Viewers were really interested in knowing how Jub Jub hires the bridesmaids and most importantly, where he gets them exactly!  If he could share their contacts, some tweeps would like to even go as far as marrying them ...

Here are their reactions below:

READ MORE

IN MEMES | Here's why #YPTMM left Somizi's blood boiling!

Soso left a bad taste in Mzansi's mouth
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

#YPTMM fans want Simthandile's parents to have their own reality show

Simthandile's parents were "a vibe" times infinity on 'You Promised To Marry Me'!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | Jub Jub’s new show splits Mzansi: Is this 'Uyajola 99' reloaded?

"As if 'Uyajola 99' wasn't dramatic enough, this one will take the cup"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

From a wedding to illuminati claims, #YPTMM delivered hot entertainment!

'You Promised To Marry Me' is trended at number 1 on Sunday night.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. #Yummy | Somizi gushes about hubby Mohale's Sunday kos cooking skills TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Pearl Thusi reminds the streets that her twerk game is solid! TshisaLIVE
  3. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  4. 3 reasons why Mzansi is loving Makhadzi's album TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Barbie doll' Khanyi Mbau now wants to look like the blue body avatar TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X