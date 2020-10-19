IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know from #YPTMM is ... ‘Who are these hot bridesmaids?’

In addition to all the usual drama that fans look forward to on You Promised To Marry Me, this week viewers had a specific request for the host Jub Jub and it had to do with the beautiful “hired” bridesmaids on the show.

Tweeps tuned in for the messy situation that was teased last week, between Sindi and Makhari. Sindi was convinced that Makhari was the love of her life and so called on Jub Jub and his crew to help give them their big day.

However, when Sindi showed up in a white dress ready to become Makhari's missus, she found him wearing a wedding band on his finger. As it turns out, Makhari still had issues letting go of the ring his ex-wife put on his finger and that meant he wasn't ready for the ring Sindi wanted him to wear instead.

Watch a clip from the show below.