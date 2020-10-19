IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know from #YPTMM is ... ‘Who are these hot bridesmaids?’
In addition to all the usual drama that fans look forward to on You Promised To Marry Me, this week viewers had a specific request for the host Jub Jub and it had to do with the beautiful “hired” bridesmaids on the show.
Tweeps tuned in for the messy situation that was teased last week, between Sindi and Makhari. Sindi was convinced that Makhari was the love of her life and so called on Jub Jub and his crew to help give them their big day.
However, when Sindi showed up in a white dress ready to become Makhari's missus, she found him wearing a wedding band on his finger. As it turns out, Makhari still had issues letting go of the ring his ex-wife put on his finger and that meant he wasn't ready for the ring Sindi wanted him to wear instead.
Watch a clip from the show below.
Sindi thinks she's found love with Makhari, only to find out he's still holding on to his Ex wife's ring.#YouPromisedToMarryMe— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) October 16, 2020
Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/WkHqPCn1Aw
While Sindi and Makhari's confrontation was a lituation, it was the “hot” hired bridal party that stole the spotlight from the complicated couple.
Viewers were really interested in knowing how Jub Jub hires the bridesmaids and most importantly, where he gets them exactly! If he could share their contacts, some tweeps would like to even go as far as marrying them ...
Here are their reactions below:
someone please find the second episodes bridesmaids I want to propose #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/EfpyPKAprx— 🇿🇦🤘Rom3o_Moleya🤘🇿🇦 (@Rom3oTebogo) October 18, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— BuhleMafani (@BuhleChef) October 18, 2020
Can we discuss Jub Jubs bridesmaids😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/uyjokzrtFL
#YouPromisedToMarryMe tonight's 👰 bridesmaids both episodes 🔥🔥🔥👌❤ pic.twitter.com/F1sXQj7q7j— Mrs.Manamela 레이첼🦋 (@stoude08) October 18, 2020
Mara where does jub jub get these bridesmaids, phela I have single friends Nami I am at times ☺️☺️☺️☺️ #youpromisedtomarryme pic.twitter.com/SqETNMlUqW— Call_Me_TT🔥💯💣 (@Tripple_TT) October 18, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe am I the only one who looks forward to seeing the bridesmaids. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/duiN8eUDAs— The Chosen One (@Trevor__Fortune) October 18, 2020
Nna idc about this episode all I need to know who's the bridesmaid #youpromisedtomarryme pic.twitter.com/PbLAaFtfSs— Call_Me_TT🔥💯💣 (@Tripple_TT) October 18, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe so yall will not discuss Jub Jubs hired bridesmaids in black, for a wedding? pic.twitter.com/Zmd1kEwJSm— 🇿🇦KumkaniSolomon💦🇮🇹 (@_magakwe_) October 18, 2020