Khanyi Mbau on ‘downgrading’ her home because of Covid-19

Khanyi Mbau has hit back at claims she is complaining about being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic while living her best life in a fancy new home.

The star recently revealed on her reality show that she had moved into a new crib. The news got tongues wagging, especially because sis had earlier detailed her struggles under the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown to try contain the spread of the coronavirus.

One follower hit her Twitter mentions, asking about the house and suggesting it seemed more like an upgrade than the “downgrade” Khanyi had described it as.

Khanyi balanced the critic real fast, explaining it was a “downgrade” because her old house was “massive”.