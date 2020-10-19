Nandi Madida in legal battle over alleged non-payment by campaign manager in Lux deal

Media personality Nandi Madida has confirmed she has taken legal action against artist manager and publicist Thamsanqa “Amaru Da Costa” Fakazi, allegedly over outstanding money for a Lux gig she did in 2018.

The singer issued a statement on social media in the wake of a Sunday World article which claimed Amaru allegedly owed Nandi more than R800,000. The report further claimed that Amaru had allegedly collected the total amount for the ambassador deal on her behalf from Unilever.

Nandi said: “I can confirm summons have been sent out this week from my legal team to an agent who worked on the Lux campaign for Unilever Thamsanqa 'Amaru Da Costa' Fakazi. He has been issued with summons due to outstanding money he has not paid me from the Lux endorsement, as their ambassador.”

She also clarified that Amaru was not her manager, adding that due to the nature of the case, she couldn't divulge any further details.

However, Nandi revealed that Unilever apparently communicated to her that all amounts due and payable in terms of the contract had been made to the agent for their Lux campaign, Thamsanqa Fakazi of Ade Holding Proprietary.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment on the allegations from Amaru were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. This article will be updated should a reply be received.