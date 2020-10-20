Beyoncé announces she’s dropping new #IvyPark line on Friday & fans can't wait!

Singing sensation Beyoncé has left social media users in a frenzy after she announced she'll be dropping the new #IvyPark line on Friday, October 30.

This after the Black Is King hitmaker dropped a subtle hint on her Instagram with little to no words about the highly coveted Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

The queen posted a vibrantly coloured snap of a poppy field that read “This Is My Park” with the caption, “Drip 2 October 30.”

With over a million likes in just 15 hours, fans were left speculating that a new collection was coming in a couple of days.