KZN entertainment awards a waste of money, says Hulisani Ravele

'Who's paying? If it's government, this is spit in the face of dilapidated schools, and kids who cross dangerous rivers and walk kilometres to school'

20 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Hulisani Ravele says the money would be better spent on helping school children.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Media personality Hulisani Ravele is not impressed by news of the upcoming KZN entertainment awards as she believes the money could do more for the community.

This follows news last week that two of Mzansi's top musicians, DJ Black Coffee and DJ Tira, are set to acknowledge KwaZulu-Natal talent with their new entertainment awards at the Durban ICC on December 15. The DJs revealed the awards aim to acknowledge the province's top achievers who are making waves across the industry.

Category winners will walk away with R100,000 and the overall winner will bank R500,000.

Since hearing the news, the TV personality shared her views about the awards, saying  there were a lot of things that could be done with the money instead of hosting the event. In a conversation on Twitter, Hulisani spoke out about dilapidated schools, kids who cross dangerous rivers and walk many kilometres to and from school and who would benefit more from the money than the artists.

Hulisani added that she was all about celebrating talent but the awards ceremony to her was “wasteful expenditure”. 

Hulisani added there were still many ways that the funds set aside for the award could be more purposefully used to uplift members of the arts community in the province.

