Lesego Tlhabi slams 65+ old leaders in government: 'They're just gatekeeping & stealing'
Content writer and comedian Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi wants "older leaders" who are holding positions in government to make way for the younger generation.
The comedian angrily shared her views on Twitter, expressing how “it doesn't make sense” that the same 65-year-old leaders held positions for more than 20 years thanks to cabinet reshuffling.
Known for not being shy to have conversations about race, politics and body shaming, Lesego tweeted how she'd like to see leaders in government who are in their 30s and 40s.
She also suggested there may be a time limit or timeframe for a leader to serve, similarly to the presidency.
“How have some people been shuffling in cabinet for 20+ years?!" she remarked in her tweet.
She shared how those “old” leaders were just there as gatekeepers who want nothing but to steal from the country because they know they have no time left due to their age.
They are just gatekeeping and stealing and they know they have a few years left so they don’t care about the future of the country coz they won’t be in it!— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) October 19, 2020
Lesego's comments quickly sparked a young debate, with a tweep coming forward about Joe Biden being 77 years old but running to become US president.
The satirist she is, Lesego responded to the tweep by saying America needed the 77-year-old more than they needed the 74-year-old he was running against [Donald Trump].
America doesn’t need a 77 year old president. They need him more than the 74 year old he’s running against. These people can be advisors or mentors. But no ways 😅 https://t.co/l26ZZmNW8B— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) October 19, 2020