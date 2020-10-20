Lesego Tlhabi slams 65+ old leaders in government: 'They're just gatekeeping & stealing'

Content writer and comedian Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi wants "older leaders" who are holding positions in government to make way for the younger generation.

The comedian angrily shared her views on Twitter, expressing how “it doesn't make sense” that the same 65-year-old leaders held positions for more than 20 years thanks to cabinet reshuffling.

Known for not being shy to have conversations about race, politics and body shaming, Lesego tweeted how she'd like to see leaders in government who are in their 30s and 40s.

She also suggested there may be a time limit or timeframe for a leader to serve, similarly to the presidency.

“How have some people been shuffling in cabinet for 20+ years?!" she remarked in her tweet.

She shared how those “old” leaders were just there as gatekeepers who want nothing but to steal from the country because they know they have no time left due to their age.