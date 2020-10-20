LootLove heartbroken after her baby brother dies: Please just come back ...

Tragedy has hit TV and radio presenter LootLove's family and she's devastated as she mourns the death of her baby brother Luke.

In an Instagram post that featured a beautiful snap of her baby brother Luke, LootLove explained how she was struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of her young sibling.

“Light of my life. My heart is in shambles. I love you so so so so damn much. I would do anything, anything to bring you back. I would give anything to see this smile again. I can’t believe my babies are going to go through life without uMalume, their absolute favourite person. I can’t believe God thinks I’m strong enough to do this,” she wrote.

Though no details have been released around the cause of Luke's death, LootLove's friends and fans have flooded her TL with condolences and messages of love, light and healing.

On her Twitter account, Loot expressed her heartbreak and said that nothing would ever be the same.

“This one knocked me off my axis completely. Nothing will ever be the same. I’m heartbroken.”