Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sends his bae Mmabatho Montsho a sweet birthday shout-out

Even though they lead a private life as a couple, the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi didn't shy away from publicly wishing the woman in his life, actress Mmabatho Montsho, a beautiful happy birthday on Monday.

In celebration of her 37th birthday, the people's bae took to social media to wish his bae a happy one and shared a video of her gracefully dancing to Samthing Soweto's Happy Birthday.

With a short caption that read, “Here's to many more years of living your life to the fullest”, Mbuyiseni's bae can be seen cutting her cake in an intimate affair.