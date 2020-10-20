Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi

Uthando Nes'thembu's polygamist Musa Mseleku has shut down 'beef' rumours with latest reality TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi, saying he has no time for “made up rivalries for PR”.

The Mzansi Magic reality TV star, who is married to four women - MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe - told TshisaLIVE in an interview that he didn't understand why there were reports saying he's beefing with Lucky.

“First of all, I don't even know the guy. I have never met him nor knew anything about him until a journalist called me saying he's said things about my reality show. Next thing I knew there were reports saying there's a rivalry between us but how can a person I don't even know be my rival?” Musa asked.

Musa, whose reality show is now in it's fourth season, said he didn't want to say anything else about Lucky, lest he “only serve to give his show publicity”.

Lucky, who is a KwaZulu-Natal mining magnate and a polygamist himself with two wives, has a polygamy-lifestyle themed reality show, The Gumbis, set to premier on SABC1 next month.

Here's a trailer to the upcoming SABC1 reality TV below: