Polygamist Musa Mseleku on 'rivalry' with fellow TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi
"I don’t even know the guy," Musa said.
Uthando Nes'thembu's polygamist Musa Mseleku has shut down 'beef' rumours with latest reality TV polygamist Lucky Gumbi, saying he has no time for “made up rivalries for PR”.
The Mzansi Magic reality TV star, who is married to four women - MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe - told TshisaLIVE in an interview that he didn't understand why there were reports saying he's beefing with Lucky.
“First of all, I don't even know the guy. I have never met him nor knew anything about him until a journalist called me saying he's said things about my reality show. Next thing I knew there were reports saying there's a rivalry between us but how can a person I don't even know be my rival?” Musa asked.
Musa, whose reality show is now in it's fourth season, said he didn't want to say anything else about Lucky, lest he “only serve to give his show publicity”.
Lucky, who is a KwaZulu-Natal mining magnate and a polygamist himself with two wives, has a polygamy-lifestyle themed reality show, The Gumbis, set to premier on SABC1 next month.
Here's a trailer to the upcoming SABC1 reality TV below:
Musa explained that he had a lot on his plate as fans of the show might have seen and he'd much rather address the concerns fans have shared. Since the beginning of Uthando Nes'thembu's latest season, Musa has got a lot of heat from viewers.
Most of the negative backlash was with regards to his treatment of his wives and especially how he speaks to MaKhumalo, whose inability to conceive has taken centre stage on the show.
“People need to understand that my wives mean the world to me. MaKhumalo is very precious to me. I would never do or say anything to hurt or harm her intentionally. What I said in the show is still my truth, I am worried that MaKhumalo's name — or lineage — will perish if she doesn't have her own children but I want us to do things the right way ... that is the African way,” he said.